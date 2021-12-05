Biden's border crisis – only relief comes from court system trying to keep admin in line

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s border crisis gets worse by the minute. He has single-handedly created a disaster of monumental, record-breaking proportions. If our court system didn’t keep him somewhat in line, there would be no relief in sight.

Nowhere is his destructive handiwork more evident than the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector in Texas.

Del Rio is one of nine Border Patrol sectors in the southwest and covers approximately 245 linear miles of border. Compared to other sectors in Texas like McAllen, Laredo and El Paso, the Del Rio Sector is more rural and has historically been an easier corridor to control – until the Biden administration took office.

TIME TO END DIPLOMACY WITH IRAN AND ADMIT TRUMP WAS RIGHT

Del Rio saw the largest increase in percentage of apprehensions and got-aways (people that are detected crossing the border illegally who avoid apprehension) than any other sector in the nation for fiscal year 2021 that ended Sept. 30. And this trend has continued for the first two months of fiscal year 2022.

Last week alone illegal border crossers from countries like Syria, Lebanon, Eritrea, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were arrested in Del Rio. These are all countries that to some extent harbor ill will toward the United States. Couple this with the fact that the Border Patrol still arrests violent people every day with serious criminal records from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and it is easy to see why border security is no laughing matter. It must be taken seriously.

And while the criminals we arrest every day along with the people from unfriendly countries that would like to see America on its knees is scary enough, our open border becomes even scarier when got-aways are considered.

For the most part, criminal cartels smuggle two types of people into the United States. They bring in people whom they have coached to game our system. These people simply enter the country, surrender to us, claim asylum and disappear under the catch and release policy. Then there are the people they do not want to be caught – the got-aways.

President Biden has failed the American public miserably in so many areas, but none more than on border security.

In the month of November, the Border Patrol recorded more than 52,000 got-aways on the southwest border – enough people to fill Joe Biden’s hometown of Greenville, Delaware 22 times. But he won’t have to deal with any of them, ever. For the rest of us who have to deal with the fallout from his lack of leadership, it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that a lot of very bad people are entering our country illegally.

What this administration has done to our border security is unconscionable. They have encouraged the chaos on our border with their harmful policies. They have allowed cartels to generate all-time-high profits. They have put vulnerable women and children in harm’s way, and they have failed the American people they are supposed to be protecting.

If there were no solutions, this madness would be easier to understand. But there are solutions.

The administration could challenge the Flores decision, hold everyone in custody pending a deportation/asylum proceeding and hire immigration judges on a short-term basis to adjudicate cases in a timely manner.

These ideas are not new.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

During the transition, I discussed these solutions with the Biden transition team. I’ve discussed these ideas with Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as well as elected Democrat officials. Unfortunately, all the officials I’ve spoken with seem to care more about politics and the far-left fringes of their voting base than what is best for this country.

Luckily for the American public, the courts have weighed in. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled in August that Biden wrongfully terminated the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which require asylum seekers to wait in Mexico pending the adjudication of their court proceedings. He ordered the MPP reinstated.

The Supreme Court upheld Kacsmaryk’s order and the administration is now forced to reimplement this game-changing policy that was started under the Trump administration. The MPP was instrumental in allowing the U.S. Border Patrol to secure the border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden has failed the American public miserably in so many areas, but none more than on border security. Apprehensions and got-aways are at all-time highs. And the number of countries from which people are entering our country illegally is also at an all-time high.

Thank goodness President Biden does not always have the last word. The courts can and have checked his power and reversed some of his harmful policies.