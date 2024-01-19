Biden's bogus border deal, the Stanley Tumbler trend, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host breaks down the fallout from President Biden's 'disastrous open border policies'. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – No Border Wall, no deal on Israel and Ukraine. Continue reading…

BOONDOGGLE BUST – Biden's trillion dollar climate agenda is blowing up and John Kerry has a lot to answer for. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The Feds asked US banks to spy on Republicans using search terms like 'Trump' and 'MAGA'. Continue watching…

TAMMY BRUCE – The fraud and death of feminism will be complete in 2024. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Hunter Biden gets dusted in federal court. Continue watching…

TURN UP THE HEAT – Don't ignore the health benefits of being warm. Continue reading…

KAROL – I'm here to defend Gen Alpha tweens and their skincare routines. Continue reading…

OH, STANLEY – This mom is using the Stanley Tumbler trend to teach my kids to be rebels. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…