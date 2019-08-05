Beto exploits tragedy of El Paso shootings for sake of politics

The bodies in El Paso were barely cold when Beto O’Rourke started blaming President Trump.

“He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country . . . We have a president with white nationalist views in the United States today,” the failing Democratic presidential candidate told CNN all Saturday night and Sunday.

He likened Trump’s “anti-immigrant rhetoric” to something out of the Third Reich. “He is an open, avowed racist and is encouraging more racism in this country and this is incredibly dangerous . . .

“Let’s connect the dots here on . . . who is responsible for this right now.”

FORMER FBI RESPONSE TEAM MEMBER EXPLAINS HOW AUTHORITIES WILL PROCESS EL PASO EVIDENCE

CNN’s Jake Tapper cut to the chase: “Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist?”

“Yes, I do,” said Beto.

What disgusting opportunism from a man whose first recorded reaction to the news of Saturday’s massacre in his hometown was a weird smile, quickly suppressed, a man so lacking in empathy, he once wrote of his teenage fantasy of plowing his car into two children crossing the road.

But when it comes to publicity for his ridiculous presidential bid, he’s never had it so good. CNN can’t get enough of him.

It doesn’t get uglier than scoring political points on the deaths of 20 people.

But we can all play the blame game.

For years, leftists have divided the nation with identity politics and defended the fascist ideology of Islamism. Now they try to offload responsibility for the emergence of its mirror image: white identity politics and the fascist ideology of white supremacy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the first sentence of his so-called manifesto, a puerile mishmash of grievance, El Paso killer Patrick Crusius, 21, wrote of his “support for the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto.” This refers to the terrorist attack on two New Zealand mosques in March by Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, now glorified as “St. Tarrant” in online forums such as 8chan, where Crusius’ manifesto was posted.

Like Tarrant, Crusius has read the 2011 book “The Great Replacement” by French author Renaud Camus, which claims “elites” are complicit in replacing white Europeans with non-Europeans across the West. This is the driving philosophy of white supremacists.

The problem is that these bad ideas, buttressed by cherry-picked factoids, have been driven out of the public marketplace to dark places underground, where there is no moderating influence.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST