Hate Crime
Published

Ben Shapiro: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting -- Why we still cling to the Tree of Life

Ben Shapiro
Ben Shapiro
On Saturday, in a constantly-repeating story as old as the Jewish people, a Jew-hating murderer decided to slaughter as many Jews as possible. This murderer shouted the slogan of Jew-haters throughout time: “All Jews must die.”

That slogan has served to justify slaughter in the name of nationalism, in the name of communism, in the name of Christianity, in the name of Islam. Indeed, Jew-hatred is unique because Jew-hatred is infinitely chameleonic.

The Jews, however, are not.

Ben Shapiro is editor-in-chief of “The Daily Wire” and host of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show." He is host of a special pre-election series on Fox News Channel this fall: “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” The speical will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. starting September 23.