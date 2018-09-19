Are Democrats pressuring a reluctant Ford for their own political advantage?

The more we learn about the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, the more apparent it becomes that she likely wasn’t ever comfortable coming forward publicly.

Rather, all evidence seems to point to her being a victim of the strong arm of the Democratic Party’s political machine. They’re very likely putting the pressure on and promising her the sun, moon and the stars, in exchange for using her as a political prop in a last ditch effort to sink Kavanaugh’s nomination, and provide momentum into the midterm elections.

If women really want to be treated equally then they need to stop asking for special treatment. Sexual assault allegations affect everyone involved, including the accused, which people often forget in this day and age where men accused of misconduct are often presumed guilty until proven innocent.

The men involved are often someone’s husband, father and son. Women have a responsibility to be sure they’re accusing the right man before they set out to shred a man’s reputation and ruin his career with allegations filled with holes and fuzzy on details.

Let’s recap the chain of events. Ford initially wanted to remain anonymous, according to Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif. Feinstein received a letter written by Ford alleging sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in July and was reluctant to share it with anyone, including fellow senators who were meeting with Kavanaugh, until the 11th hour.

Was it a last minute power play to drop a political bombshell, or did she sit on it for so long because even she didn’t think the allegations were credible? Just yesterday she said she didn’t know if everything in the letter was true. Perhaps she just showed her hand. You be the judge.

After the letter leaked publicly Ford came forward this weekend in a Washington Post article outlining her allegations from more than three decades ago. This came less than a week before the Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Ford certainly isn’t behaving like someone who wants to be heard, and she’s not behaving like a woman who is sure of anything. She’s behaving like someone who’s feeling the unrelenting pressure of the Democrats. As if she’s just the latest act in their circus.

The next morning Ford’s lawyer made the TV rounds and emphatically announced that Ford wanted to be heard and was ready to testify. However, after Republicans agreed that it was a good idea to hear from both her and Kavanaugh before moving to a vote, her lawyer released a statement yesterday saying Ford wanted the FBI to investigate before she testified.

Kavanaugh suggested the other day this was a case of mistaken identity. If that’s the case, shame on the Democrats and Feinstein, the supposed feminist, for pouncing on this opportunity and taking advantage of her.

Ford’s account of the alleged incident leaves a lot of unanswered questions, because there’s much she doesn’t remember. She has no recollection of either the time or exact location where the incident allegedly took place.

Kavanaugh has vehemently and unequivocally denied the allegations and said he is more than willing to testify publicly before the Senate Judiciary Committee and answer any questions. Two of the men named in Ford’s letter as being aware of the alleged incident have also come out and said what Ford is alleging never happened.

Countless women have emerged recently and attested to Kavanaugh’s character. These women span the course of Kavanaugh’s life, and have known him both personally and politically.

We always need to take charges of sexual assault seriously, but we need to be 100 percent sure those allegations are directed at the correct person. We can’t convict good men based on poor memories and no evidence. They have families – and in Kavanaugh’s case, two young daughters.

Just because a woman said so does not make it so.

The Senate has given Ford the opportunity to testify and be heard on Monday. If she doesn’t want to do so, Sen. Grassley and the Republicans need to shut what is effectively a smear campaign down and vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination. They’re not running a circus, they’re running a democracy – at least that’s what we’re told.

Senators Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, need to send a strong message on behalf of all women and vehemently condemn Feinstein and the Democrats' tactics. There is nothing courageous about women who throw out sexual misconduct allegations without evidence or facts to back them up.

It is deeply irresponsible. It doesn’t just potentially ruin a decent man, it undermines credible sexual assault allegations from women.