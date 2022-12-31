An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but in 2023 it's probably time you saw an expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heading into the New Year resolutions for improved health tend to be at top of many people’s lists.

Still, for some, going to the doctor can be difficult.

It is understandable that some people may feel intimidated or anxious about going to the doctor. However, it is important to remember that seeing a doctor is essential for maintaining good health, current and future.

OHIO COUNTY REPORTS MORE THAN 80 MEASLES CASES, MAJORITY OF THE COUNTRY'S 117

Here are some reasons why you should go to the doctor even if it feels intimidating:

*Regular check-ups can help identify health problems early when they are easier and more able to be treated.

*Going to the doctor can help you take control of your health. Discussing your daily routines with your doctor to determine things you can improve upon can help you feel more in control of your health and more empowered to make healthy choices.

*Also, your doctor can connect you with other medical personnel if you need specialized care or testing. While you know your body better than anyone else, it is always good to have someone to discuss things with, regardless of the magnitude.

WORLD VACCINATION RATES HAVE REACHED THEIR LOWEST POINT IN YEARS. COULD COVID BE TO BLAME

However, despite the known benefits of preventive care and early detection, some people still will forgo scheduling an annual checkup.

Here are 5 tips you can use to encourage people you care about to go to the doctor.

1. Make sure it’s easy for people to access the appointment.

Find a primary care doctor who offers telehealth visits or volunteer to help with transportation to and from the appointments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

2. Sometimes the paperwork can be overwhelming.

Suggest doing it together over a coffee and conversation so it feels more like a social event and less of a task.

3. Who are they most comfortable talking to?

Seeing an elderly male or a young female may have different reactions for different people so try to find someone that will make the person feel most comfortable.

4. Ask them specifically what keeps them from making the appointment.

It can be fear of needles or even fear of being judged for lifestyle choices. By addressing these concerns and providing support and encouragement, you can help people feel more comfortable and confident about going to the doctor.

5. Remind them that we are all human.

No one likes needles and most of us aren’t fitness models or wellness gurus. For certain, neither is the doctor. They are there to help people live their best lives and support them when needed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Setting health goals for the New Year can be a great way to improve overall well-being and quality of life.

Scheduling a checkup should be first on the list.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DR. NICOLE SAPHIER

