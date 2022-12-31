Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but in 2023 it's probably time you saw an expert

Many of us want to make our health a bigger priority in the new year. In 2023, start with a regular check-up. Here's how to get going

Nicole Saphier, M.D.
By Nicole Saphier, M.D. | Fox News
close
Dr. Nicole Saphier to parents as Group-A Strep on rise: 'Stay in touch with pediatricians' Video

Dr. Nicole Saphier to parents as Group-A Strep on rise: 'Stay in touch with pediatricians'

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier discusses the rise of Group-A Strep and other respiratory illnesses after the deaths of two Colorado children.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heading into the New Year resolutions for improved health tend to be at top of many people’s lists.  

Still, for some, going to the doctor can be difficult.

It is understandable that some people may feel intimidated or anxious about going to the doctor. However, it is important to remember that seeing a doctor is essential for maintaining good health, current and future.

OHIO COUNTY REPORTS MORE THAN 80 MEASLES CASES, MAJORITY OF THE COUNTRY'S 117

Here are some reasons why you should go to the doctor even if it feels intimidating:

*Regular check-ups can help identify health problems early when they are easier and more able to be treated.

*Going to the doctor can help you take control of your health. Discussing your daily routines with your doctor to determine things you can improve upon can help you feel more in control of your health and more empowered to make healthy choices.

Dr. Nicole Saphier on Boston schools weighing mask mandate: 'Doesn't necessarily make sense' Video

*Also, your doctor can connect you with other medical personnel if you need specialized care or testing. While you know your body better than anyone else, it is always good to have someone to discuss things with, regardless of the magnitude.

WORLD VACCINATION RATES HAVE REACHED THEIR LOWEST POINT IN YEARS. COULD COVID BE TO BLAME 

However, despite the known benefits of preventive care and early detection, some people still will forgo scheduling an annual checkup.

Here are 5 tips you can use to encourage people you care about to go to the doctor.

1. Make sure it’s easy for people to access the appointment. 

Find a primary care doctor who offers telehealth visits or volunteer to help with transportation to and from the appointments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

2. Sometimes the paperwork can be overwhelming. 

Suggest doing it together over a coffee and conversation so it feels more like a social event and less of a task.  

3. Who are they most comfortable talking to? 

Seeing an elderly male or a young female may have different reactions for different people so try to find someone that will make the person feel most comfortable.

COVID vaccines, bivalent booster should not be universally recommended: Dr. Nicole Saphier Video

4. Ask them specifically what keeps them from making the appointment.  

It can be fear of needles or even fear of being judged for lifestyle choices. By addressing these concerns and providing support and encouragement, you can help people feel more comfortable and confident about going to the doctor.

5. Remind them that we are all human. 

No one likes needles and most of us aren’t fitness models or wellness gurus. For certain, neither is the doctor. They are there to help people live their best lives and support them when needed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Setting health goals for the New Year can be a great way to improve overall well-being and quality of life.

Scheduling a checkup should be first on the list. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DR. NICOLE SAPHIER
 

Nicole Saphier, M.D., is an Assistant Professor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College, Fox News Medical Contributor and bestselling author of "Make America Healthy Again" and "Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science in the Fight Against COVID-19." Follow her on Twitter @NBSaphierMD and Instragram @nicolesaphier_md.