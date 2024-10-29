ANTJUAN SEAWRIGHT: I stand with Kamala Harris – and democracy, equality, opportunity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I know you’re tired; I get it. You’re tired of the ads and the articles. You’re tired of the news painting a nation divided, the conspiracy terrorist stoking the fires of hate and the chattering class telling you don’t know any better.

Then, just when we thought nothing could surprise us, Donald Trump put on the most extreme, hate-filled, un-American and downright disgusting display any of us have seen since WWII with his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. It had everything from Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" to Trump himself doubling down on the unhinged conspiracy theories and fascist "enemy from within" threats that have dominated his campaign, particularly in its closing weeks.

I get it. I’m tired too. But I’m reminded of Italian general Giuseppe Garibaldi, who famously said, "I do not promise you ease. I do not promise you comfort. But I do promise you these hardships: weariness and suffering. And with them I promise you victory."

I’m reminded of how Scripture teaches us "Let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not."

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER: HELP ME ELECT KAMALA HARRIS WHO WILL BUILD A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR OUR GIRLS

I’m tired too. But that doesn’t mean we stop fighting because the stakes are too high and, despite all the MAGA misinformation and fake outrage trying to muddy the waters, the choice we’re facing on Election Day couldn’t be more clear.

Do you care about jobs? Vice President Kamala Harris will build an Opportunity Economy that cuts taxes for working Americans, creates a new $50,000 tax deduction for startup small businesses, protects workers who choose to organize, establishes paid family and medical leave, eliminates taxes on tips, raises the minimum wage and more.

During his last term, Trump cut taxes for the rich and his plan to raise tariffs would actually cost Americans jobs and translate into a staggering new tax increase on the rest of us.

Do you care about the cost of child care? Not only did Harris help invest $425 billion to make child care more affordable, her plan will double the child tax credit and make child care more affordable and accessible to all.

Trump thinks, "Child care is child care."

KAMALA HARRIS DISMISSES CONCERNS SHE'S LOSING SUPPORT FROM BLACK MEN: 'NOT MY EXPERIENCE'

From building 3 million new housing units and providing $25,000 in down-payment assistance to first-time home buyers to mandating universal background checks on all gun sales and cutting the cost on everything from groceries to healthcare, Vice President Harris has a plan to meet the real challenges Americans are facing every day with real solutions that create real opportunity.

But you don’t need me to tell you about that. You don’t need me to tell you about how Harris has spent her adult life locking up criminals and serving the people while Trump has been impeached twice, indicted four times and convicted of 34 counts of fraud and held liable for sexual abuse.

You don’t need me to tell you how Vice President Harris helped create over 19 million new jobs and send American families the stimulus checks they needed during the pandemic, and you don’t need me to tell you how Trump’s misinformation machine is trying to take credit for both.

HARRIS SUPPORTERS SAY SHE'LL FIX IMMIGRATION, BLAME TRUMP FOR BORDER CRISIS

You don’t need me to tell you about how Harris has managed a full campaign schedule, taking on the tough questions in interviews on "60 Minutes," Fox News and everyone in between, with major rallies across the nation while the 78-year-old Trump hides away scared of a second debate and looks lost and confused while aimlessly swaying to music instead of answering questions at his own town hall.

You don’t need me to tell you. You’ve seen the video.

You don’t need me to tell you how important this election is with Harris fighting to secure reproductive freedom and civil rights while Trump brags about overturning Roe v Wade, says he’ll use the military against Americans who don’t agree with him and pushes conspiracy theories about Haitian immigrants eating your pets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

But, the truth is, it doesn’t matter how much you know or how it makes you angry, afraid and sick to your stomach. It doesn’t matter how many clips you watch or social media posts you make. It doesn’t matter how many of Trump’s former advisers and officials come out against him. It only matters if you vote… and that matters more than you would believe.

I know you’re tired. I am too. This election season has been long and hard and ugly as hell. But while that may be the way things are, that’s not how they have to be. This is our chance to make a difference.

This is your chance. It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for, the moment for you to stand up and be counted because, whatever happens, 20 years from now you will point back to this moment and either say that this is where Americans of all stripes stood together in defense of honesty, diversity, equality and the foundations upon which our nation was built, or this is the day democracy died. But, more than the picklocks of history, this is the day children and grandchildren will ask us about. Where were you? What did you do? What did you stand for?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I know where I’m standing. I stand for equality and opportunity. I stand for diversity and democracy. I stand for Kamala Harris and I’m not going back.

Will you stand with us?