Andrew McCarthy: Does Nancy Pelosi really want to ‘Lock Him Up!’?

Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy
Oh, the games people play!

So, Speaker Pelosi (a.k.a. "Nervous Nancy") says she wants to see President Trump behind bars. "I want to see him in prison," the speaker told a group of senior Democrats. That’s the part of Pelosi’s statement that is getting all the attention — the second part.

Democrats would prefer not to discuss the first part.

The speaker started out by saying, "I don’t want to see him impeached." She was prompted by Jerry Nadler, the Judiciary Committee chairman, who has made it known that he very much does want to see the president impeached.

Well, Jerry knows impeachment will go nowhere. And Nance does not actually want to see the president in prison.

Andrew C. McCarthy is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a contributing editor of National Review. @andrewcmccarthy