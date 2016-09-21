Alabama school apologizes for 'Trump the Tigers' football banner

An Alabama Christian school has apologized after parents from an opposing school took offense at a giant football banner.

The Briarwood Christian School football team ran through a banner that read, "Make America Great Again - Trump the Tigers."

Starnes Publishing (no relation) published a spectacular photo of the clever banner - a photo taken by Robert Carter. The publisher graciously granted us permission to repost the image.

Instead of chuckling at the creativity of the students, feathers got ruffled.

