Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Todd Starnes
Published

Alabama school apologizes for 'Trump the Tigers' football banner

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, | Fox News

(Photo by Robert Carter/Starnes Publishing)

An Alabama Christian school has apologized after parents from an opposing school took offense at a giant football banner.

The Briarwood Christian School football team ran through a banner that read, "Make America Great Again - Trump the Tigers."

Click here to join Todd’s American Dispatch: a free must-read for Conservatives!

Starnes Publishing (no relation) published a spectacular photo of the clever banner - a photo taken by Robert Carter. The publisher graciously granted us permission to repost the image.

Instead of chuckling at the creativity of the students, feathers got ruffled.

Read more at ToddStarnes.com

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.