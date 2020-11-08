Penny Nance: 2020 election's only wave – Republican women double numbers in the House

As the nation waits for the courts and others to sift through the results of the election, one thing is indisputable, the only wave in 2020 was the election of conservative women to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Conservative women candidates laid the groundwork early for keeping seats being vacated by male Republican members and flipping seats occupied by liberal women who were beholden to Planned Parenthood and the leftist agenda of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Their efforts paid off.

No amount of money from the left’s political donation machine was enough to win these seats. The power of the conservative message won the day.

By Election Day, pollsters and pundits were predicting Democrats would pick up five to 20 House seats. They considered districts like Republican Ann Wagner’s St. Louis suburb one of those. Quite the opposite has happened. Only three districts have flipped to the Democrats, two predicted as a result of redistricting in North Carolina, the other a competitive open seat in Georgia.

On the other side of the aisle, all 11 Republican women running for reelection have prevailed, including Wagner against a female challenger in her suburban district. By the latest count, Republican women have already more than doubled their ranks in the House Republican caucus.

Six of the eight congressional districts flipped by the GOP so far have been won by conservative women in Florida, South Carolina, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Iowa and Minnesota. Seven other conservative women have replaced retiring members in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee. Of these 13 decided races, 10 conservative women defeated female challengers, proving the appeal of the conservative message over the progressive liberalism peddled by Pelosi and the Squad.

The count continues – at least six more races involving Republican women are all but final. Female candidates in two districts in California and two in New York have strong leads and are expected to flip Democrat seats, adding to the wave.

We at Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee (CWALAC) are not surprised by this wave of conservative women winning elections. In the final weeks, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation amplified our brand of American women on the national stage. By electing more of our own, conservative women have spoken.

CWALAC traveled over 8,000 miles across America in a big pink “Women for Amy” bus, energizing women in support of our new Supreme Court justice and galvanizing participation in this election through our She Prays She Votes campaign. Women (and men) in every city in every battleground state we visited displayed a vitality for the issues that translated into results.

Indeed, Barrett’s confirmation broke through a concrete barrier that had marginalized female voices. The battle fought in Washington, D.C., energized women of faith and conviction across America in the final weeks. At the same time, women rejected the leftist agenda ceding our cities to violence. Many of these wins were in suburban districts.

Women across America deserve an agenda that respects our faith, empowers our families, protects our dignity and upholds the Constitution.

American women are tired of the left claiming they stand for all women. The female victors in these districts are representing conservative women who live by our values, even if cancel culture seeks to silence our voices. Women spoke in this election against the bankrupt ideologies of identity politics, socialist objectives and a radical abortion agenda that cares more about killing unborn babies than caring for women faced with unplanned pregnancies.

The bottom line in this election: conservative women like those we represent won congressional districts across America.

We are women who reject being enslaved by the abortion industry and decades of insidious Hollywood exploitation that has defined feminism for too long.

We are women who stand for the rule of law in our cities.

We are women who embrace our families and our faith.

We are women who are not willing to exchange our rights to privacy, safety and equal opportunity by allowing biological men to appropriate our female status, whether it be in women’s violence shelters or in women’s sports.

When the 117th Congress is sworn in next year, the House Democratic majority, likely led again by Speaker Pelosi, better heed these women. The radical leftist agenda driven by the ACLU and NARAL activists is going nowhere. Women across America deserve an agenda that respects our faith, empowers our families, protects our dignity and upholds the Constitution.

Conservative women have spoken in this election, and our voices will not be silenced.

