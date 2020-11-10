Ed Rollins: 2020 election reveals a Biden, Trump and an American problem

Historically speaking, defeated presidents and presidential candidates get off the stage to make way for the next generation of American leaders. Alas, 2020 is an exception to the rule: President Trump has not waved the white flag of surrender, nor is defeat in the DNA of his most ardent supporters.

Setting up a re-election campaign immediately after Inauguration Day, President Trump bucked political norms. It was unprecedented, blurring the lines between governing and campaigning. Unfortunately for him, that campaign will officially end if and when Joe Biden is inaugurated in January. Due to legal challenges and recounts, the 2020 election is not over yet, but a Biden inauguration remains more likely than not.

As a believer in American democracy, I love this country. My thoughts and prayers go out to the next president, whether it is a Democrat or a Republican. That is the American way.

No matter the outcome of the legal challenges and recounts, the 2020 election still exposed three major problems: A Trump problem, a Biden problem, and an American one.

First, the Democrats’ problem: A presumed Biden victory has helped mask considerable problems within the leftist coalition.

The hard-left shift by the Party played poorly in swing states, hence that's why the Republican Party is slated to retain its Senate majority and pick up House seats.

Republicans also flipped the governor’s mansion in Montana and both legislative houses in New Hampshire, meaning that they will enter 2021 with control over most state governments.

Assuming the Democrats' hard-left agenda remains unpopular, Republicans will make out well in 2022 and perhaps beyond.

It will be difficult for Biden to hold together a tenuous coalition of socialists and traditional liberals. If he fails, the Republican Party will reap the rewards.

You should bet on failure. President-elect Biden may be the most experienced man in U.S. history to win the White House (on paper), but his administration would be a continuation of the Obama presidency. His administration would feature many of the same players, which Americans overwhelmingly rejected in 2016.

The world is also more complicated than it was when Biden checked out four years ago.

Crippled by the coronavirus, the U.S. economy is not close to regaining its losses. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have lost their lives, and millions more are experiencing anxiety and fear about the future. At the same time, the country is more politically divided than ever before, by region and demographically.

Second, the Trump problem: If there is anyone to blame for an impending loss, President Trump should direct his ire at the Washington swamp, which became a hallmark for a losing re-election effort. The Trump apparatus served the president poorly, wasting millions of dollars while failing to inspire the electoral support that could compete with historic Democratic turnout. Because of super PAC inefficiency, President Trump’s winning coalition faced an uphill climb since Biden secured the nomination.

The fact that the Washington swamp even became part of President Trump’s coalition in 2020, when it wasn’t in 2016, is part of the reason for his failure.

Lastly, our American problem: While we may never know if voter fraud played a decisive role in this election cycle, America’s electoral system is clearly flawed and fundamentally so. Every legal count vote must be counted and recounted so that America’s faith in democracy can be restored.

Electoral reform needs to be swift and comprehensive. The process should remain localized, but with a more standardized process that is secure and transparent.

Whether you’re a “winner” or a “loser,” remember this: Even if your side got more votes than ever before, there were also more votes than ever against you. The “losers” are still out there and watching you.

Congratulations, Mr. President-elect. May you unite an America divided.

