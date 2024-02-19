Young environmentalists bash 'out of touch' Biden campaign as concern over Trump 2024 victory grows

Young climate activists are criticizing President Biden's re-election campaign ahead of the 2024 election, raising concerns about a victory for former President Trump.

"I’m worried about getting climate activists back," president of Friends of the Earth Action, Erich Pica, told Politico.

Pica added that the Biden campaign needs to speak directly with activists who doubt the candidate's dedication to environmental issues.

"I think that is something that the campaign itself has to answer," he said.

A spokesperson for another climate change activist group, Sunrise, told Politico that young voters have much higher demands for green policy than in previous years.

"Young people have set the bar for what it’s going to take to turn on our generation and mobilize young people to go out to the polls at the level that we did in 2020," Sunrise spokesperson Stevie O’Hanlon said. "And Joe Biden’s campaign seems to be out of touch with how high that bar is."

Sunrise is the same group that held a recent protest during which 21 members of the Sunrise Movement were arrested in a protest in Wilmington, Delaware. The young activists blocked the entrance to Biden's campaign headquarters and demanded an "end the era of fossil fuels."

The activists warned that, if Biden failed to take definitive action combating climate change, millions of young voters would stay home in November.

"For these guys to hold a protest, at this moment, creates a nuisance that can be debilitating," Democratic strategist Mark Longabaugh said. "Just talking about clean energy or regulatory pieces I don’t think are enough to bring those folks along," he said. "And many of those folks are in swing states that will matter."

Sunrise campaign director Kidus Girma defended the protest targeted against Biden in a press statement following the demonstration.

"Climate change is at our doorstep. Our homes are flooding, we’re breathing in toxic air, Black people like me are dying while the President expands oil and gas production to record levels," Girma said after the protest. "Then President Biden goes around and claims he’s a climate president and wants our votes? That’s bulls---."

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

