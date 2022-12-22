WWE legend Jim Duggan recounts moment when he 'spread-eagled' a home intruder: 'I threw him out the door'

Pro wrestling legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, was best known to WWE fans for carrying an American flag and a 2x4 to the ring and leading fans in a patriotic "USA! USA!" chant during his matches. But recently the WWE Hall of Famer put his brawn and wrestling skills to use in ways he never imagined.

Duggan, 68, revealed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" this week how he saved himself and his wife in their South Carolina home from an intruder using only his wrestling skills and his .44 Magnum, to take down the individual. On December 8, the Duggans faced an unexpected surprise when a man claiming men were going to "kill" him came pounding on their door frantically pleading for help. The WWE legend primarily thought it was a home invasion, but further explained why the man was running in the first place.

Duggan told host Tucker Carlson that he was in his home, when he heard pounding on the door and the man burst into his home, falling to the ground. He said he grabbed the man and threw him out onto his front porch and performed a wrestling technique to pin him to the ground.

PRO WRESTLING LEGEND JIM DUGGAN RECALLS TAKING DOWN HOME INTRUDER: 'IT WAS TERRIFYING'

"I got the .44 Magnum," he said. "It's a pretty intimidating gun and I got him down on the ground. It's spread-eagle. He’s screaming, ‘Help me, help me! They're trying to kill me!’ The pro-wrestler relayed that he soon realized his "first impression" had been wrong. It was not a home invasion.

Duggan stated that he and his wife live in the country in South Carolina, with 10 acres, on a dirt road, surrounded by a fence and a "big gate." He also noted that the couple usually leaves the door open for their pets at night.

"Yeah, so I saw nobody else come in, and I pushed him down. He's screaming other guys are coming to kill him. I can hear people out in the dirt road yelling, ‘We're going to get you!’ ' Duggan said.

"Hacksaw" recalled that he grabbed his gun, told the man to keep quiet while his wife hysterically called 911.

Duggan expressed gratitude to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department for arriving on the scene but revealed it felt like it took forever for police to come.

"As quick as it happened, it wasn't quick enough. People aren't happy to see a cop until you need one, buddy and I'm standing there on the porch with a gun in my hand, two men out there yelling," he said. "I don't know who they are. I don't know if they have guns – what this guy brought to my house. So, I'm waiting for the police — when I first saw those blue lights, I was a happy man."

He explained to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the man had a restraining order against him from a young girl who lived in one of the houses down the road. According to Duggan, there are only five or six houses along the road.

"He broke into their house or, I guess, it was her brother and uncle. I don't know what the combination was, but two men had pistols. They pistol-whipped him, chased him down the road." The WWE legend said that the man sought help from other people, but it wasn't until he got to the Duggan's home that he "climbed over the fence, lost his shoes and broke into the house."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duggan said his "instinct was to attack" when he encountered his intruder.

"You got to do what you feel is properly right, but the first thing you got to do is call the cops. Call the police, man, because I tell you, Tucker, my heart was pounding through my shirt," he admitted.

"It was a terrifying ordeal in a way," he added. "And I'm waiting and waiting and waiting, which probably wasn't that long. But all of a sudden you see those blue lights flicker, and it was like the cavalry was coming."