Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Woman's child-free lifestyle TikTok goes viral: ‘My purpose is getting my nails done, shopping'

The TikToker said, 'have you ever taken a nap? It’s like the funnest thing ever, it’s so nice. I enjoy naps a lot'

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
close
Pro-life leader Lila Rose: Live Action's 'Baby Olivia' video shows baby's 'miraculous journey' inside the womb Video

Pro-life leader Lila Rose: Live Action's 'Baby Olivia' video shows baby's 'miraculous journey' inside the womb

Lila Rose, founder and president of pro-life nonprofit Live Action, speaks to Fox News Digital about the group's 'Baby Olivia' video that could potentially find itself in classrooms in several states soon.

Stephanie Noble, a small business owner and content creator, went viral on TikTok for talking about her child-free lifestyle filled with designer handbags, sweatsuits and leisurely naps.

"I’m child-free by choice, and everyone always says, what’s your purpose? If you don’t have kids, what’s your purpose," she states in the 32-second video.

The TikToker continued, "My purpose is getting my nails done, going shopping, treating myself - look at this new bag I just got from Goyard, stunning. And this new sweatsuit I got from Alo." 

GEN Z TIKTOKER DEFENDS BEING CHILD-FREE, SAYS HAVING KIDS CAN ALSO BE SELFISH: 'I LOVE MY SELFISH LIFE'

Woman talking at camera in TikTok video.

TikToker and business owner, Stephanie Noble, gives insight into her reasons for not having children. (TikTok: @iamstephanienoble)

Noble expanded upon her reasoning, stating, "I’m being sober, traveling, I don’t know, taking naps. Have you ever taken a nap? It’s like the funnest thing ever, it’s so nice. I enjoy naps a lot."

The TikToker went on to end the video, which has garnered almost 3 million views in the four days since it was posted, by saying, "So, don’t say I don’t have purpose just because I don’t have kids - how dare you?"

The video garnered almost 10,000 comments, with many praising her decision. 

MOMS FOR LIBERTY CO-FOUNDER BLASTS ’60 MINUTES’ OVERHEATED INTERVIEW, CLAIMS IT WAS 'HEAVILY EDITED’

An iPhone screen with the TikTok app.

TikTok's release of the Series and Creativity Program Beta incentivizes creators to post minute-long videos by only monetizing content that meets their length requirement.  (iStock)

One user garnered over 10K likes on her comment that stated,"Same girl! 41. Child-free by choice." 

"What’s my purpose? Me. Thank you," another viewer wrote, getting over 20K likes.

Another comment said, "It’s so hurtful when people say this. I’m child-free not by choice so being told I have no purpose because I don't have a child is so hurtful."

While another mother wrote, "I have a kid and everything you mentioned I still do."

INDIANA PARENTS WARN NATION AFTER CHILD IS REMOVED FROM HOME FOR IMPROPER PRONOUN USAGE: ‘CAN HAPPEN ANYWHERE’

Woman talking at camera in TikTok video.

Stephanie Noble gives further insight into her child-free lifestyle decision.  (TikTok: @iamstephanienoble)

The sobriety advocate posted a follow-up video two days ago, stating, "Moms are incredible, you guys are the heroes of the universe. Moms can have it all so of course, I know you can get your nails done and go shopping and do all that stuff with kids."

"I do have more purpose than shopping and getting my nails done. I work in the addiction treatment field, I try and help as many people as I can, I've probably treated a lot of people’s kids," she said.

Noble then added that she made the claims in jest, saying, "The ones who knew it was like a joke, you guys are amazing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.