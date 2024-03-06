Woman's child-free lifestyle TikTok goes viral: ‘My purpose is getting my nails done, shopping'

Stephanie Noble, a small business owner and content creator, went viral on TikTok for talking about her child-free lifestyle filled with designer handbags, sweatsuits and leisurely naps.

"I’m child-free by choice, and everyone always says, what’s your purpose? If you don’t have kids, what’s your purpose," she states in the 32-second video .

The TikToker continued, "My purpose is getting my nails done, going shopping, treating myself - look at this new bag I just got from Goyard, stunning. And this new sweatsuit I got from Alo."

GEN Z TIKTOKER DEFENDS BEING CHILD-FREE, SAYS HAVING KIDS CAN ALSO BE SELFISH: 'I LOVE MY SELFISH LIFE'

Noble expanded upon her reasoning, stating, "I’m being sober, traveling, I don’t know, taking naps. Have you ever taken a nap? It’s like the funnest thing ever, it’s so nice. I enjoy naps a lot."

The TikToker went on to end the video, which has garnered almost 3 million views in the four days since it was posted, by saying, "So, don’t say I don’t have purpose just because I don’t have kids - how dare you?"

The video garnered almost 10,000 comments, with many praising her decision.

MOMS FOR LIBERTY CO-FOUNDER BLASTS ’60 MINUTES’ OVERHEATED INTERVIEW, CLAIMS IT WAS 'HEAVILY EDITED’

One user garnered over 10K likes on her comment that stated,"Same girl! 41. Child-free by choice."

"What’s my purpose? Me. Thank you," another viewer wrote, getting over 20K likes.

Another comment said, "It’s so hurtful when people say this. I’m child-free not by choice so being told I have no purpose because I don't have a child is so hurtful."

While another mother wrote, "I have a kid and everything you mentioned I still do."

INDIANA PARENTS WARN NATION AFTER CHILD IS REMOVED FROM HOME FOR IMPROPER PRONOUN USAGE: ‘CAN HAPPEN ANYWHERE’

The sobriety advocate posted a follow-up video two days ago, stating, "Moms are incredible, you guys are the heroes of the universe. Moms can have it all so of course, I know you can get your nails done and go shopping and do all that stuff with kids."

"I do have more purpose than shopping and getting my nails done. I work in the addiction treatment field, I try and help as many people as I can, I've probably treated a lot of people’s kids," she said.

Noble then added that she made the claims in jest, saying, "The ones who knew it was like a joke, you guys are amazing."