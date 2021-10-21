Woke community protesting comedy ‘really are the joke’: Babylon Bee CEO

The woke public reacted in an uproar to comedian Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon argued on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the trans community's inability to be made fun of is proof that they hold all the power.

"They really are the joke at this point," he said. "They try to project themselves as being marginalized. These are the marginalized, these are the oppressed, but you can’t make fun of them. The way you can tell who holds all the power in a society is by who you can’t make fun of."

"These are the people you can’t make fun of, so it’s very clear they hold all the institutional power in our culture."

Now instead of comedians and entertainers just worrying about whether or not a joke is funny, Dillon explained there needs to be a consideration for whether or not a joke is offensive for fear of being canceled or losing a career.

As Babylon Bee exists as one of America’s last-standing unapologetic comedy websites, its CEO expressed that the company is threatened by people on the left who have become "impossible to satirize."

"These people are beyond parody," he said. "They’ve turned reality into a parody of itself."

"They fact-check jokes, they try to rate them false, they can get them taken down for misinformation," he went on. "Then they try to get you accused of hate speech under the guise of satire comedy like what they’re doing with Chappelle."

Dillon said he believes it’s "silly" for people to act like the joke police, especially when the lines between speech and violence have become so hypocritically blurred.

"Jokes are not violent, they don’t hurt anybody," he said. "If we’re all equal, we should all be able to joke about each other indiscriminately and not have this hierarchical structure where we have certain people who are off-limits and we can’t joke about them."