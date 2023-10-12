Wisconsin state rep calls parents selfish for opposing trans athletes in girls sports

Parents taking issue with the consequences of their daughters playing on sports teams with transgender athletes are displaying "selfishness," according to a Wisconsin state representative.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin state assembly voted in favor of legislation that would ban gender transition procedures for minors and bar biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Both bills have been considered controversial by Democratic representatives, including Dave Considine.

During the hearing over the bill, Considine specifically took issue with parental concerns that their daughter could miss out on team and scholarship opportunities by competing against biological males, according to The Midwesterner.

"Some parents are concerned that their daughter might miss out on a scholarship. They might miss out on playing for this team or that team," Considine said. "Boy, that doesn’t sound like community. That sounds like selfishness. I am sorry to label it that way, but that sounds like what it is to me. ‘I am only worried about myself and not worried about building the team and having my school have a powerful team.'"

Later on, Considine insisted that while there is a gap between men and women in sports, the difference is likely due to "money" rather than biological differences.

"Since we’ve funded Title IX sports, the gap has consistently lessened between the best men and the best women, and that is across all sports. I’m not so sure it’s biological. It goes back to the money and the training," Considine said.

His office didn't respond to a request for comment.

The bills now face a vote in the state Senate where Republicans currently hold a majority. However, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto any bill involving transgender children.

"My message to LGBTQ folks — especially our trans kids — is this: you are welcome, you are wanted, and you belong here, and I'll veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less welcoming, less inclusive, and less safe place for you to be who you are," Evers said.

While Republicans hold a majority in both the state assembly and Senate, they do not hold a supermajority necessary to overcome the governor’s veto.

Wisconsin parents have previously voiced their concerns over their daughters playing with transgender athletes. In August, a group of parents described allegedly seeing welts and bruises on their daughters following practice with a transgender player. At the time, they stated that their daughters would no longer participate if the player was still allowed to play.

