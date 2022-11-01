Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends
Winsome Sears levels Randi Weingarten amid calls for 'pandemic amnesty': We won't 'just forget about it'

Teachers' union boss ripped for trying to shift blame for pandemic learning loss

By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
‘Our children don’t get do-overs’: Winsome Sears Video

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears reacts to Randi Weingarten’s tweet about school lockdowns and discusses the significance of education in the coming midterms. 

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R) pushed back Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" after American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten agreed with the idea of "pandemic amnesty."

"She was one of the major proponents of closing our schools. And unfortunately, most of these Democrat governors listened to her and did exactly that," Sears said, after the teachers' union head tried to deflect blame for school closures and other COVID restrictions in school. 

"Now they're saying, oh, you know, just forget about it. No, the problems are existing where our children did not learn."

RANDI WEINGARTEN BLASTED FOR BEING WORSE THAN THE ‘GRINCH’ AFTER ENDORSING ‘PANDEMIC AMNESTY’

Weingarten, a strong proponent of school shutdowns during the pandemic, has tried to deflect blame for falling test scores, claiming it did not matter whether students were learning in school or remotely. 

Many critics of school closures have since called out Weingarten and Brown University economist Emily Oster, who called for the "pandemic amnesty" in an article from "The Atlantic" Monday.

"The message is that we need to have our schools back," Sears told "Fox & Friends" hosts. "Our children don't get do-overs. They have one shot at childhood. And then after that, they have to pay for it."

Education is one of several key issues facing voters heading into the midterms only one week away. Sears blamed Democrats' leadership for the crisis facing American schools and the consequences on children's learning.

COVID-19 SCHOOL CLOSURES TURN PARENTS INTO SWING VOTERS

"We knew that these COVID policies were not working," Sears said. "It wasn't COVID that shut the schools down; it was the politicians who shut the schools down." 

With curriculum and parental rights on the ballot, Sears highlighted the importance of voting next Tuesday.

"We need to do differently," Sears said. "We can't keep doing the same things, that is voting the same way, expecting different results. We know what that means and we're not insane. We are quite sane people and we're taking back our country. We're taking charge."

"We as parents are saying it is time for us to take back education."

