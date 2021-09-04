Willard Scott, former 'Today' show weatherman, dies at 87

Willard Scott, the longtime weatherman on NBC's "Today" show, has died. He was 87.

"Today" confirmed the death with an obituary on its website Saturday after the show's current weather anchor Al Roker announced the news on Instagram.

"He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit," Roker wrote. "Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."

Scott joined the "Today" show in 1980 and kicked off the tradition of wishing happy birthday to fans turning 100, according to NBC. He was also known for dressing up in costume while reading the weather. After Roker replaced him on the show in the mid-1990s, he continued to fill in before officially retiring in 2015.