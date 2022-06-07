Will Cain: Liberal media showed 'actual malice' toward Kyle Rittenhouse
Rittenhouse said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that he wanted to "make the media pay."
Fox News' Will Cain argued that Kyle Rittenhouse could win a defamation case against Facebook and media organizations that labeled him a "murderer" and a "White supremacist" before he went to trial. The "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host said media figures had virtually no evidence to support their claims, which he believes could be considered reckless disregard for the truth.
WILL CAIN: Kyle Rittenhouse does have a case. … He became a public figure when he involved himself with Kenosha. That means he has to show whoever he sues, Facebook or a media organization, acted with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth. I think that you and I could probably spend the next three minutes playing clips that quite clearly reflect a reckless disregard for the truth from numerous, dozens of media figures. … You need to have some respect that you're trying to accomplish the truth. We say things like ‘alleged’ murderer because we don't know until it is proven in a court of law. But in this case, we saw media figures say definitively ‘he is a murderer and he is a White supremacist’ with virtually no evidence to back up those claims. I think that adds up to reckless disregard for the truth. And I think in many of those instances, actual malice.
