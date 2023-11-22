Whoopi Goldberg surprises co-host by saying 'we deserve what we get' if Trump re-elected

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday that the country deserved what it gets if Donald Trump is elected in 2024 because, "it meant that we were not loud enough."

The co-hosts discussed the former president, who Goldberg commonly refers to as "you know who," and co-host Sunny Hostin argued that Trump would "destroy this country" if he were elected in 2024.

"Listen, if he gets re-elected, we deserve what we get," Goldberg said. "If we put him back in, if he gets back in, we deserve what we got."

Co-host Joy Behar, a frequent critic of the former president, declared that she wasn't voting for him and said, "Don't put me in that."

"It meant that we were not loud enough or strong enough or that our Constitution wasn't strong enough to keep this bozo out," Goldberg continued.

Behar said the "whole world was getting a little weird" and cited the president-elect in Argentina, Javier Milei, who she said was a "fascist."

"I worry about this country very, very much. I feel that we're in a lot of trouble here," she said.

Behar dared the former president to punish the co-hosts if he's re-elected earlier this month.

"Go ahead! Try it!" Behar said into the camera after discussing reports that Trump’s second presidential term would involve him getting even with those who opposed him during his first term, including members of the media .

She also warned Trump supporters about supporting a revenge tour, stating, "Don’t his supporters see that he turns on people that are in his corner? If you dare to go against him even this much, he goes bananas on you."

Behar told Hillary Clinton during an appearance on their ABC show in November that she still believed she won in 2016.

"By the way, Mrs. Clinton did win the popular vote, I continue to believe that you won, I don't care what they say," Behar said. Multiple co-hosts appeared to agree, as Clinton laughed.

Behar backtracked immediately and said she just didn't like the Electoral College.

"I don’t want the impression to be made that I didn’t accept the results of the Trump administration win, but I don’t like the Electoral College. And you won the popular vote. He won the Electoral College. And that’s the thing that needs to be addressed," she said. "Because it's not one person, one vote."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.