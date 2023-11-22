Expand / Collapse search
Whoopi Goldberg surprises co-host by saying 'we deserve what we get' if Trump re-elected

Goldberg also said it would mean our Constitution isn't 'strong enough'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday that the U.S. deserves what it gets if Donald Trump is elected in 2024. 

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday that the country deserved what it gets if Donald Trump is elected in 2024 because, "it meant that we were not loud enough."

The co-hosts discussed the former president, who Goldberg commonly refers to as "you know who," and co-host Sunny Hostin argued that Trump would "destroy this country" if he were elected in 2024. 

"Listen, if he gets re-elected, we deserve what we get," Goldberg said. "If we put him back in, if he gets back in, we deserve what we got."

Co-host Joy Behar, a frequent critic of the former president, declared that she wasn't voting for him and said, "Don't put me in that." 

Whoopi Goldberg

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday that the country deserves what it gets if Donald Trump is elected in 2024. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

‘THE VIEW’ WANTS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO BAR DONALD TRUMP FROM PRESIDENCY: ‘CANNOT BE IN JAIL AND BE PRESIDENT’

"It meant that we were not loud enough or strong enough or that our Constitution wasn't strong enough to keep this bozo out," Goldberg continued. 

Behar said the "whole world was getting a little weird" and cited the president-elect in Argentina, Javier Milei, who she said was a "fascist." 

"I worry about this country very, very much. I feel that we're in a lot of trouble here," she said. 

Behar dared the former president to punish the co-hosts if he's re-elected earlier this month.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for a lunch break during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Nov. 6, 2023, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS COMPARE TRUMP TO MUSSOLINI, NOTING HE WAS EXECUTED: ‘THEY HUNG HIM UPSIDE DOWN IN A SQUARE’

"Go ahead! Try it!" Behar said into the camera after discussing reports that Trump’s second presidential term would involve him getting even with those who opposed him during his first term, including members of the media.

She also warned Trump supporters about supporting a revenge tour, stating, "Don’t his supporters see that he turns on people that are in his corner? If you dare to go against him even this much, he goes bananas on you."

Behar told Hillary Clinton during an appearance on their ABC show in November that she still believed she won in 2016. 

Behar daring Trump

"The View" co-host Joy Behar dared former President Trump to come after her and her co-hosts if he gets back into office. (Screenshot/The View)

"By the way, Mrs. Clinton did win the popular vote, I continue to believe that you won, I don't care what they say," Behar said. Multiple co-hosts appeared to agree, as Clinton laughed. 

Behar backtracked immediately and said she just didn't like the Electoral College. 

"I don’t want the impression to be made that I didn’t accept the results of the Trump administration win, but I don’t like the Electoral College. And you won the popular vote. He won the Electoral College. And that’s the thing that needs to be addressed," she said. "Because it's not one person, one vote."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report. 

