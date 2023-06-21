Whoopi Goldberg fumes over Hunter Biden's laptop: 'I hate it so much... Shut up about it'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fumed over Hunter Biden's laptop on Wednesday, saying people should "shut up" about it and hoping it dissolved as an issue.

"The other thing for me is, listen, if you get investigated, if they’re doing an investigation, I’m all for it. Investigate everything, everybody, everything. But if you took five years and this is what you came up with, I’m going to assume you didn’t find very much more about, that was chargeable," she said, adding, "That damn laptop."

"I'm sick of hearing about that laptop. This laptop, I hope it just crumbles to death, I hate it so much," she continued.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax in a federal investigation into his tax affairs. Even Biden's lawyer wasn't sure if the laptop, which came to light in 2020 in the closing weeks of the election and raised questions about his overseas business dealings, played into this particular tax probe.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was sympathetic about the salacious material on the laptop, which remains a point of focus for House Republicans.

"We know he had this terrible addiction problem. That’s why he got the diversion program for the gun charge. The laptop, unfortunately, there are pictures of him nude, there are pictures of him with women and doing drugs and with guns," Hostin said.

Goldberg demanded Republicans "shut up" about the laptop.

"This is what I want. I want them to shut up about it then. Go after him – it’s not going to stop y’all from going after Biden… We know you’re going to keep looking because you’re lookers. You look away when you see something that's actually worth seeing, but you want to look for something not really there. I want you all to do your damndest to get all the stuff you need to try to get because that’s what we did… If you can find something, then show the nation, but stop holding up BS stuff when there’s nothing there," she said, comparing the situation to former President Trump.

The hosts praised Biden's plea agreement on Tuesday and Hostin said it proved "no one is above the law."

"It shows no one is above the law, which is important, not even the president’s son," Hostin said, asking ABC's Jonathan Karl why we were only seeing charges "five years later" and why they might be "limited to these cases."

"The prosecutor here, David Weiss, was appointed under the Trump administration, so his investigation which, again, started under Trump, has been going on for five years. We don’t know the full extent of the investigation. We do know that he did have access to that laptop. We can judge based on the witnesses that went before the grand jury that he looked into questions related to his dealings in Ukraine, but it’s a great question, I was concerned," Karl told the hosts.

Hunter Biden also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

