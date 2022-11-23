Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg slammed critics of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday after having COVID-19, saying it "will kill you."

Fauci addressed White House reporters on Tuesday as he prepares to step down from his government post, where he reiterated people should get vaccinated and boosted, in addition to considering testing for the virus before gathering for Thanksgiving. Goldberg grew heated after playing the clip.

"Now that suggestion set – people’s heads exploded from outrage," Goldberg said. "A lot of conservatives who posted about how much they hate Dr. Fauci that they would rather get Covid than ever test again, let me explain something to you as somebody who’s just come off it again. And not a nice, light, you know, because I came off a tough a-- [COVID diagnosis], OK? You don’t want to get this. It’s not funny. You don’t want this. This will kill you! What’s the matter with you people?"

Co-host Joy Behar said the reason COVID-19 did not kill Goldberg, who tested positive for the virus last week for a second time, was because she was boosted.

"If you are not boosted, you could die. That’s the point. People write on Twitter or someplace, you see? Whoopi got it, and she has the vaccinations. Yeah, but Whoopi's sitting here. She’s not in a casket, thank you," Behar said.

Goldberg also noted that she was immunocompromised.

"And people who are immunocompromised, you know, I have to stay well, so I don’t hurt anybody else. This is how we take care of each other. I don’t understand how a suggestion for making your life perhaps better for the holidays makes people crazy," she continued.

The hosts also discussed Fauci's career across seven administrations as he leaves his government work.

"Why do people hate watch Dr. Fauci? If you don’t like him, like carry on. Like there are other channels. There are other things to do, it’s not like he got you to wear a mask or do anything else… So just carry on. Keep doing your nonmasking." co-host Sara Haines said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also praised Fauci and said that conservatives blamed him for everything they disliked about COVID policies. A former top Trump White House official, she joined her co-hosts in questioning Fauci's critics.

"I think a lot in my party blamed him for everything they disliked about COVID policies. But he’s not an economic adviser. So if you don’t like that states closed down because of COVID or businesses closed down, that was not Dr. Fauci’s, an infectious disease doctor's decision to do that or even things like discussions around masking," she said.

The White House encouraged Americans to discuss vaccinations at Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday as White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha announced the administration's plan for a "six-week sprint" to get Americans to get the new booster shot.

"Bottom line is that we're doing everything we can in the next six weeks to help families get their updated COVID shots by the end of the year, because it's the best protection for this winter," Jha said.