Whoopi Goldberg dismisses notion that Zachary Levi's support for Trump might be 'career suicide': 'More BS'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg pushed back on "Shazam!" actor Zachary Levi on Tuesday and dismissed the notion that him announcing his support for former President Trump might be "career suicide" in liberal Hollywood.

"That's not necessarily true. From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right-leaning town, but I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you," Goldberg said.

"We are mixed, like America is, we’re mixed. We’re a mixed bunch and sometimes it may seem like there’s more Democrats and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans, but the truth of the matter is, very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican. Jon Voight, who is working," Goldberg continued.

Levi said that Hollywood was a very "liberal town" and suggested that his support for the former president might "constitute career suicide." He expressed his support for Trump while moderating an event on Saturday with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

"Stop that, it's more BS and it's unnecessary," Goldberg continued.

She then rhetorically asked whether a celebrity endorsement was bound to upset people and said, "Yes!"

"You've got a 50/50 chance of stepping in poo," she added.

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines both suggested there was "undue" pressure on celebrities to endorse political candidates. The hosts specifically discussed Chappell Roan, who said she would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, but did not necessarily agree with the Biden-Harris' policies in the Middle East.

Co-host Sunny Hostin called on more people with large platforms to speak out about the election.

"I think that we are at an inflection point in our country," Hostin said. "This election matters more than any election of my lifetime. We may not have elections after this election, if the former president wins, and so if you have a platform and you are willing to use it, heavy is the head that wears the crown. I don’t care who you’re endorsing. I don’t care if you’re endorsing the former president, I don’t care if you’re endorsing madam vice president, but I do care if you are not engaged and informed."

The co-hosts, who are all harsh critics of the former president, have pressured multiple guests on their show to endorse the Democratic candidate this year, prior to President Biden dropping out of the race.

The hosts have mostly all expressed excitement over and support for Harris' campaign since she emerged as the Democratic nominee.