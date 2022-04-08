Whitmer kidnap plot was not the crime of the century, it 'stunk' from the start: Charlie LeDuff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan investigative journalist Charlie LeDuff joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday to react to the acquittal of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT: 2 MEN ACQUITTED, JURY DEADLOCKED ON 2 OTHERS

CHARLIE LEDUFF: These guys were yakking off on Facebook, like we all do. It went overboard, the FBI gets wind of it and starts leading these guys down the path. I don't know about the rest of the media, but I said this thing stunk. Jury reads the same verdict. There’s a difference between mouthing off and then the feds walking you to a case. It's really important, everybody wake up at home and Google this. The lead FBI agent was fired after he beat his wife because she wouldn't throw down at a swingers party. What is this? It’s ridiculous.

