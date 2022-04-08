Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Whitmer kidnap plot was not the crime of the century, it 'stunk' from the start: Charlie LeDuff

There has to be some overt action when you’re conspiring to kidnap, LeDuff said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
FBI agents were involved in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer Video

FBI agents were involved in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie LeDuff discusses the kidnapping case on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan investigative journalist Charlie LeDuff joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday to react to the acquittal of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT: 2 MEN ACQUITTED, JURY DEADLOCKED ON 2 OTHERS

CHARLIE LEDUFF: These guys were yakking off on Facebook, like we all do. It went overboard, the FBI gets wind of it and starts leading these guys down the path. I don't know about the rest of the media, but I said this thing stunk. Jury reads the same verdict. There’s a difference between mouthing off and then the feds walking you to a case. It's really important, everybody wake up at home and Google this. The lead FBI agent was fired after he beat his wife because she wouldn't throw down at a swingers party. What is this? It’s ridiculous.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

FBI led alleged kidnappers right to Gov. Whitmer: Charlie LeDuff Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.