'White Women for Kamala' TikToker discussed how to deal with 'bigoted family members,' Trump voters

The "White Women for Kamala" TikToker who went viral for her patronizing tone also gave advice on how to talk to "bigoted family members."

Arielle Fodor, a teacher turned TikTok "influencer" with over 1.3 million followers, was one of thousands of people who took part in a "White Women: Answer The Call" Zoom meeting last week to rally support for Kamala Harris. Fodor, known as Mrs. Frazzled, regularly makes content where she uses what she describes as a "teacher voice," speaking as if addressing children while correcting people about things like "mansplaining."

Though her comments regarding how to address race were the more highlighted portions, Fodor also discussed how to discuss politics with friends and family.

"A lot of times being an ally means being willing to be uncomfortable, and no one is more uncomfy than someone talking to their bigoted family members. So yes, we’re going to talk about the elephant in the room. No pun intended, get it?" Fodor said.

She continued, "Over half of the people, over half of White people or almost half of White people voted for Donald Trump both times he ran for president. So you know someone you need to talk to. Do it. Maybe don’t hit him with a ‘got it, got it’ or ‘catch a bubble’ like I do in my skits. We can save that for when we are among friends. But trust me, they do not like it, and it is not gonna help you persuade them."

Fodor also encouraged the other attendees to not lose hope or get discouraged in their efforts.

"Research tells us that personal connections between friends or family members can be more persuasive than any online debate with a troll or even an advertisement run by a candidate," Fodor said. "So remember I said you are all influencers. However, if Kamala can use Brat, I can say let us touch grass, friends. Get off the internet because by talking to your families and friends and community members, you can inspire new change."

She posted the comments on her TikTok account Monday, dubbing it "the speech that launched a million haters."

"I had the chance to share a message with [White] women in an affinity space (google it!) who don’t usually see my content. My message was shared a little more broadly than I expected..! Here’s what I said at my first public speaking event," Fodor wrote.

During her comments, Fodor argued that White Women should not correct women of other races.

"Don’t make it about yourself. As White women, we need to use our privilege to make positive changes," she said. "If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and other people of color] individuals or, God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat and instead we can put our listening ears on."

The Zoom meeting was attended by approximately 164,000 White women, breaking the world record for the largest Zoom call. The virtual rally featured multiple celebrity guests like U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician Pink, and actress Connie Britton.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.