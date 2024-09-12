White teacher declares victory after union allegedly tried to block him from board position over his race

EXCLUSIVE – A California teachers union that blocked White teachers from applying for a position because of their race quickly folded in federal court after three months in litigation, which the plaintiff thought could take years.

Isaac Newman, a teacher in the Elk Grove School District, filed a federal lawsuit against his local, The Elk Grove Education Association for allegedly violating his Title VII civil rights. The suit, spearheaded by The Fairness Center, alleged that a "BIPOC" seat on the union's executive board did not permit White applicants, so it was in violation of law.

"My lawsuit is a victory for racial equality," Newman told Fox News Digital. "This is a massive victory, and we have forced them to within the space a couple months to surrender and admit that they were wrong."

As part of the terms, the union ended the segregated board seat, committed to non-discriminatory practices, and offered to pay Newman $12,000 and his attorneys’ fees.

"I'm going to run for their board to hold them accountable," Newman said. He also said he would donate the settlement to charity.

If he gets on the board, Newman will try to reverse course on the "insane" diversity, equity and inclusion training for teachers in the district.

"I got to a point where I'm like, 'this is insane. I'm not taking any more of these trainings,'" he said. "I actually asked the district, 'What happens if I don't take the trainings?' and they refused to tell me. So they actually won't tell me the consequences, just that they're mandated."

The district used Epoch Education, the head of which called employees who don't accept concepts included in critical race theory, like White privilege, are a "poison to culture and climate." The equity trainer also believed the American flag was becoming a symbol of "hate" and "extremism."

Newman plans to get the leadership position to challenge the status quo.

"It's the same union and leadership that had refused to support my grievance against the racism that was apparent in the training," which he believed implied "that being White makes you racially, morally inferior."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Elk Grove union for comment.

"I assumed it was going to be a pretty long battle. So it hasn't fully sunk in that that we've won this first battle here. But, of course, the fight is not over," Newman concluded. "I'm heartened to think that this will inspire others who are facing similar situations stand up. [To know] that, in fact, you can make a difference. And shockingly, even in California."

Newman’s lawsuit cited Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, both of which prohibit unions from racial discrimination.

"Based on union officials’ immediate capitulation to Isaac’s demands, it’s clear that they thought they didn’t have a legal leg to stand on to defend their segregated board seat," said Nathan McGrath, president and general counsel for the Fairness Center. "Isaac’s win affirms that unions don’t get a pass on anti-discrimination law."