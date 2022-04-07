White House staffers berate Politico for insufficiently touting ‘historic’ Biden wins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House deputy communications director Kate Berner called out Politico, Thursday, for allegedly not touting the Biden administration's "historic" achievements enough.

After a Politico reporter Adam Cancryn shared their "West Wing Playbook" newsletter, Berner responded with a scornful tweet. She accused the outlet of not touting enough of the Biden administration’s "historic" wins with a jab at the newsletter itself.

"A historic confirmation - Judge Jackson is Justice Jackson. Historic low for unemployment claims. Historic international effort to provide relief on Putin’s price hike. Can’t find coverage of any of it in a newsletter that purports to report on the WH," Berner tweeted with a puzzled emoji.

BRIAN STELTER DEFENDS MEDIA NOT COVERING HUNTER BIDEN IN 2020, SAYS CRITICS DON'T KNOW ‘HOW NEWSROOMS WORK’

White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher, echoed his colleagues criticism.

"Berner you probably just didn't read far enough down in their ‘news’ letter. Their passing glance at KBJ's historic confirmation shows up about 1,110 words," Meagher said.

However, Politico White House reporter Max Tani responded to Berner’s tweet with a screenshot of the newsletter, showcasing a few paragraphs discussing the confirmation of Justice Jackson and calling the vote a "major victory for Biden."

Playbook co-author Alex Thompson also responded to Berner with screenshots of the newsletter showing positive reporting on the administration.

"With respect, that's not true," he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Liberal Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank wrote a column in December making the ludicrous claim that the media gave worse treatment to President Biden than they did to President Trump. That column was shared and endorsed by several White House officials including White House chief of staff Ronald Klain, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and White House senior associate communications director Matt Hill.