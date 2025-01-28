What voters in MAGA stronghold want to see, and how long Trump has to get it done

When asked what they wanted to see President Donald Trump tackle first in his new term, residents in The Villages, Florida, all agreed on one main point: Securing the border.

Residents told Fox News Digital why they wanted Trump to tackle the issue first, with one resident saying that immigration reform was necessary for "the safety of the people."

Another said of immigrants, "if they come across right, it’s fine, but if they just come across without anything, that’s not correct."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made nearly 1,000 arrests on Sunday , with much of the activity taking place in the southeastern United States, according to various ICE field offices. Several arrests took place in Florida.

A Nicaraguan national was arrested in Broward County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in public and driving with a suspended license. A Jamaican resident was charged with possession of oxycodone, displaying a firearm during a felony offense and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

A Mexican national was charged in Martin County with traffic offenses and convicted of multiple DUIs.

In total, the Pew Research Center estimates 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the U.S., from a 2022 study.

According to Florida outlet The Tallahassee Democrat , 5% of Florida’s population — 1.1 million people — are living in the state without legal status.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently called for a series of proposals to help implement President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. However, Florida lawmakers opted to hold their own legislative session, overriding bills DeSantis wanted to pass .

The governor’s bills included mandating that Florida's counties and cities participate in the federal deportation program, wanting the power to suspend officials who do not comply and making it a state crime to enter the nation illegally, among other measures.

Prior to the election, Americans around the country spoke about what they hoped to see for another Trump term, many citing the economy and inflation as the main priorities they hoped the president would tackle.

In addition to closing the borders and immigration reform, a high point of interest for residents of one of the state’s largest 55+ communities was also the economy, alongside drilling for natural resources and "fixing all the problems the last four years have caused."

The Villages is often looked at as a strong city of support for the MAGA movement and support for Trump, due to common interests like "getting the country back to where it should be," which often include immigration reform, and the shared mindsets of retirees.

When asked how long Trump has to start on fulfilling his promises, most locals said he would need to start "right away."

"Four years goes by fast, and unfortunately, I don't think it's long enough to get everything he needs to do in, but let's hope he has some great momentum," one resident shared.

