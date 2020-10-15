‘What Killed Michael Brown?’ director Shelby Steele responds to Amazon rejection

Amazon has declined to stream Hoover Institution senior fellow Shelby Steele’s timely documentary, “What Killed Michael Brown?,” which Steele claimed on “The Story with Martha MacCallum" is due to his rejection of a Black victim mentality.

“They’re saying, ‘You dare to look at Blacks in America as human beings rather than as victims’” Steele told host Martha MacCallum. “'And we are invested as this huge, massive corporation in the political correctness of seeing Blacks as victims.'"

An sent from Amazon to Steele claimed that the documentary's title didn’t meet Prime Video’s “content quality expectations” and said a resubmission would not be accepted.

Steele said his stance is “intolerable” to large organizations like Amazon, who will continue pushing their view of Black Americans as “victims who are owed things.”

VIRGINIA BLACK LIVES MATTER LEADER FOUND GUILTY OF TWO PROTEST-RELATED CHARGES FOR BLOCKING TRAFFIC

“All of these incidents – Freddie Grey, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown – the fascination with them is ... the idea of Blacks being victimized by Whites. That is our avenue as a minority,” Steele said. “That’s our avenue to entitlement, to power.”

“Our power in American life as Blacks is our victimization,” he added. “We haven’t invented the computer. We didn’t do any number of other things. We are, though, victims of American evil. And that gives us a moral authority that constitutes raw power.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steele explained Black Americans will do “anything” to protect that power, including using it as a weapon to “shake down” corporate institutions.

“It’s a symbiotic sort of problem, then, that all of America has to deal with,” he said.