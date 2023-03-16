Wellesley College says 'no plan' to revisit mission after students vote to admit trans men

Students at Wellesley College voted in favor of a referendum to admit transgender men — or biological women who identify as men – on Tuesday, sparking controversy that the prestigious all-women's institution might stray from its roots for the sake of gender inclusivity.

College officials, however, reiterated that there are currently no plans to alter the institution's admissions policy despite students' wishes.

"Wellesley admits eligible applicants who consistently identify and live as women, including cis, trans and nonbinary students," college President Paula Johnson said in response to the vote. "We will continue to engage all students in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong."

She emphasized that the prestigious liberal arts college, with alumnae including Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and more, has, for 150 years, sought to educate and empower women who have the potential to facilitate change.

Wellesley College Government seniors unanimously supported the initiative last month, also voting to make language at the institution more "inclusive" and to accept applicants who are biologically male.

The referendum students supported Tuesday similarly sought to make language used in Wellesley College's communications more "inclusive" by shunning the word "women" in favor of "students" and "alumni," according to a New York Times report.

"Although there is no plan to revisit our mission as a women’s college or our admissions policy, we will continue to engage all students in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong," Wellesley's Director of Media Relations Stacey Schmeidel told the media in a statement released Wednesday.

The institution's gender policy, according to its webpage, specifically focuses on those who "live as women" as Johnson mentioned in response to Tuesday's vote.

"Wellesley College will continue to educate, support, and inspire new generations of women. Every aspect of Wellesley's educational program is, and will continue to be, designed and implemented to serve women, and to prepare them well to thrive in a complex world," the webpage read.

"Wellesley will consider for admission any applicant who lives as a woman and consistently identifies as a woman," the policy later read.

The institution's "Reaffirmation of Mission and Announcing Gender Policy" webpage also notes that college communications currently use female pronouns and other gendered language "reflective of its identity as a women’s college."

The college's FAQ for admissions page notes that students "assigned female at birth" who identify as nonbinary and transgender – as in biological men who identify as women – are allowed to apply.

The college also reiterated its willingness to support admitted students who transition during their time at the college on the page.