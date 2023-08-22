Well-to-do California residents loudly boo official at council meeting for proposal to house homeless: Report

A council meeting in Millbrae, California became rowdy as residents came out in droves to protest a hotel being turned into homes for the homeless, according to reports

Political Director of Peninsula Young Democrats, Jordan Grimes, posted multiple videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of residents loudly booing and jeering at the county executive. "The crowd is rowdy and angry, booing the County Exec until he’s drowned out completely," Grimes wrote. "Multiple times."

Multiple residents asked the county executive questions and expressed frustration over the proposal, asking how they could stop it from happening. "Most of the residents that filled a community center room to its more than 300-person capacity as some were trying to listen in from the huge overflow outside," NBC Bay Area wrote.

Grimes also reported on San Mateo County Executive Mike Callagy fielding questions from frustrated residents. "County Manager Callagy, do you care about our children?" one resident asked. "They are our future."

Another resident asked why the homeless people can’t be housed "in the rural areas of California instead?"

Other residents asked about the safety of moving the homeless near their families, and also complained that the price of housing in Millbrae was already too expensive.

"It’s very close to children and a block from three schools," Ho Yeung, a resident of Millbrae, told NBC Bay Area.

"I think that they’ve got to give this a chance," Callagy said, referring to angry Millbrae residents. "Look, we’ve got these facilities all over the county. They’re worried about crime, they’re worried about assaults. They’re worried about drugs and mental health impacting the neighborhoods. That just has not been our experience."

Beth Stokes, representing Episcopal Community Services (ECS), the group that would operate the facility for the homeless if it receives funding, told Millbrae residents that the homeless would be living in essentially apartment conditions.

"Essentially, folks will be living in an apartment. In terms of safety, ECS will have 24/7 staffing on site. We also will have case management staffing. And that’s what supportive housing is. It’s services."

NBC Bay Area reported that county leadership "has applied for what’s called Project Homekey funds through the state to turn the La Quinta on El Camino into housing for vetted unhoused folks."

The proposal carries a hefty price tag of "$33-million," per the report.

Callagy and ECS did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

