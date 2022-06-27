Expand / Collapse search
Watters: The red wave is 'strong' in the suburbs

Jesse Watters discusses how the rising red wave is being driven by the suburbs

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Watters: It’s socially toxic to be a Biden voter in the suburbs now Video

Watters: It’s socially toxic to be a Biden voter in the suburbs now

‘The Five’ discuss a new report from the Associated Press finding that over 1 million voters switched to the GOP last year.

Jesse Watters discusses how the Biden administration's economic fumbles are glaring to Americans that live in the suburbs, and how that is driving the "red wave" in America on "The Five."

TWITTER REACTS TO PROGRESSIVE DA CHESA BOUDIN IN SAN FRANSICO: SIGN OF ‘RED WAVE COMING’

JESSE WATTERS: The wave is going to be strong because it's a kitchen table scenario. In the suburbs, there's a big backlash against the school districts for smothering the children with masks and CRT and transgender. And then you have gas prices. You can't zip around in a subway in the suburbs. Everywhere you go, you have to fill up your tank. And then everywhere you turn, you see at a strip mall, you see $4.99 a gallon, $5.17 a gallon. It's like an attack ad against Biden on loop out there. Then also, if you live in the city and you're young, what do you eat? Slice of pizza. You order some Chinese food. If you're a young family in the burbs, you go to the grocery store and dropping $300 a week. You remember how much you used to eat when you were a teenager. You go through like a gallon of milk a day. Yeah. And also baby formula. If you're in the city, you walk 10 blocks, you see a Walgreens, you see a CVS and a Duane Reade. If you're in the burbs, you drive into CVS, no formula. You've got to get back in the car. Another red light, you pull in, you've got to find parking. It's aggravating, but mostly people love to gossip in the burbs.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

More than a million voters switched registration to GOP last year: Report Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.