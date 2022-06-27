Watters: The red wave is 'strong' in the suburbs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters discusses how the Biden administration's economic fumbles are glaring to Americans that live in the suburbs, and how that is driving the "red wave" in America on "The Five."

TWITTER REACTS TO PROGRESSIVE DA CHESA BOUDIN IN SAN FRANSICO: SIGN OF ‘RED WAVE COMING’

JESSE WATTERS: The wave is going to be strong because it's a kitchen table scenario. In the suburbs, there's a big backlash against the school districts for smothering the children with masks and CRT and transgender. And then you have gas prices. You can't zip around in a subway in the suburbs. Everywhere you go, you have to fill up your tank. And then everywhere you turn, you see at a strip mall, you see $4.99 a gallon, $5.17 a gallon. It's like an attack ad against Biden on loop out there. Then also, if you live in the city and you're young, what do you eat? Slice of pizza. You order some Chinese food. If you're a young family in the burbs, you go to the grocery store and dropping $300 a week. You remember how much you used to eat when you were a teenager. You go through like a gallon of milk a day. Yeah. And also baby formula. If you're in the city, you walk 10 blocks, you see a Walgreens, you see a CVS and a Duane Reade. If you're in the burbs, you drive into CVS, no formula. You've got to get back in the car. Another red light, you pull in, you've got to find parking. It's aggravating, but mostly people love to gossip in the burbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: