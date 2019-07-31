Watch: Biden quips to Kamala Harris to 'go easy' on him, calls her 'kid' ahead of debate rematch

Former Vice President Joe Biden jokingly made a request to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, to "go easy" on him just minutes before the two join eight other candidates behind the podiums for night two of the CNN Democratic debates.

After being the first candidate introduced, Biden was joined by Harris at center stage, where they had a brief exchange that was picked up by microphones.

"Go easy on me kid," Biden grinned as he greeted his California competitor.

"You good?" Harris asked, to which the former vice president replied: "I'm good."

Harris' camp was quick to fire back at Biden for the use of the word "kid", with the California Democrat's national press secretary Ian Sams tweeting: "Kid?"

Sparks flew at the NBC debates last month where Harris confronted Biden for his remarks praising his former segregationist Democratic colleagues in the Senate and for his record on busing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joining Biden and Harris on Wednesday night are Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., businessman Andrew Yang, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hi., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Gov. Jay Inslee D-Wash., Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.