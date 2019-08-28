Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Bernie Sanders
Published

Watch: Bernie Sanders has some trouble with his latest sparring partner during campaign stop

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Bernie's $16T climate plan would have 'zero' impact, ClimateDepot.com's Marc Morano saysVideo

Bernie's $16T climate plan would have 'zero' impact, ClimateDepot.com's Marc Morano says

2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders releases a $16T 'Green New Deal' climate change plan. ClimateDepot.com publisher Marc Morano breaks down the impact.

Sen. Bernie Sanders may have to prepare to take hits from sources other than his 2020 rivals after getting a shot from a speed bag over the weekend.

The Vermont independent paid a visit to the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville Sunday. Vice DC Correspondent Elizabeth Landers reported that Sanders joked to his staff that he may need to take out his "damn aggression" on the speed bag display.

However, when Sanders took a swing at the speed bag, he didn't expect the bag to swing back.

SANDERS PRAISES CHINA'S 'PROGRESS' AGAINST 'EXTREME POVERTY': 'DONE A LOT OF THINGS FOR THEIR PEOPLE'

The video prompted strong reactions on Twitter.

"This wouldn’t exactly strike fear in the minds of our adversaries. Imagine this guy sitting across the table negotiating with world leaders?" Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

"Speed bag meet wind bag," Fox News host Laura Ingraham quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps boxing isn't his sport, but Sanders recently displayed his softball skills during a ball game with his campaign staff earlier this month in Iowa. He was also filmed shooting hoops in a New Hampshire high school gymnasium the night he defeated Hillary Clinton in that state's 2016 presidential primary.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.