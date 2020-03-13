Washington state coronavirus survivor's advice: Don't panic, take proper precautions

Seattle resident Elizabeth Schneider found out only recently she had come down with the coronavirus known as COVID-19, after sending a test sample out for analysis.

Schneider told "Bill Hemmer Reports" that in late February, she began feeling ill after attending a party with some friends.

Her temperature spiked to 103 degrees Fahrenheit, though she did not feel the respiratory symptoms many associate with the virus.

Schneider told Hemmer that the virus is concerning because of its novelty and lack of cure, but that many Americans who are stricken with it should turn out fine, as she has.

"I think my biggest message and to take home for everyone is please don't panic," she said. "Yes, this is a virus that is relatively new to the scene in terms of infections in humans, but if you are like myself and are very young and you don't have any underlying health conditions, you should have milder symptoms and you should be able to come out the other side -- I am living proof of that."

Schneider said people who suspect they have or have been diagnosed with the virus should isolate themselves and stay at home.

"There are people in our community that are getting very severe symptoms from this virus and they could threaten their life," she said. "[But] I would like to tell everyone, please don't panic."

Schneider said that, by the time the tests confirmed she had the virus -- on March 7 -- she had already mostly recovered, and noted she felt fine when speaking with Hemmer late Friday.

"I had all the typical symptoms that you would expect from a nasty flu -- I had body aches, I had fatigue, I had a headache. I was really tired. I did have nausea one day," she said. "But I honestly didn't suspect it was the coronavirus."