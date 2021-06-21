Washington Post slammed for video highlighting expert's call for 'period of deep shame' for White people

Critics are slamming the Washington Post for a video they published in which ‘experts’ encourage white people to create "white accountability groups" and to go through a "period of deep shame."

On Friday, the Washington Post released a new video as part of its podcast series titled "The New Normal." The five-minute segment titled "What is White racial identity and why is it important?" featured an array of mental health experts and scholars in which they discussed the "understanding your whiteness and the ways that white supremacy benefits you."

One of the ways experts suggested to "understand whiteness" included, among other things, joining or creating a "White accountability group."

Author and trauma specialist Resmaa Menakem introduced the idea stating "[a]n antiracist culture does not exist among White people. White people need to start getting together specifically around race." He also added that these White-only accountability groups could have to meet for a period of several years to end up with a community "aligned with each other."

Professor and psychologist Rebecca Toporek agreed with the idea claiming accountability groups "are really helpful in terms of having a place to process, having a group of people whose responsibility it is to call me on things, or to challenge me."

Fellow trauma specialist Ilyse Kennedy said that White people needed "period of deep shame for being White and for acknowledging the harm that our ancestors have caused."

WASHINGTON POST REPORTER TROUBLED BY ‘RACIST LEGACY OF SOME BIRDS

The video soon resurfaced on Monday as Twitter users roundly criticized the video’s blatant attack against White people. With many commenting on how the video resembled something of a "religion."

The video also insisted that no matter how much work one puts into being "anti-racist," there is really no end to White accountability. A woman from Oklahoma featured in the video remarked "No matter how much you work on that there's still almost even more work to be done."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW APP

The newspaper has made a concentrated effort to highlight race issues in the past year. In June 2020, the paper announced more than a dozen positions that are focused on race. More recently, the Washington Post reported on the "racist legacy" of some birds.