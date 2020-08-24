Washington Post slammed for saying Pence hopes 'four years of subservience to Trump' will aid his political future

The Washington Post on Monday accused Vice President Mike Pence of being in "subservience" to President Trump.

Pence officially accepted his renomination as the Republican vice-presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention.

While vice presidents are expected to be loyal to their commander in chiefs, the Post took it a step further with its profile of the former Indiana governor.

"Mike Pence hopes four years of subservience to Trump will lift his political future," the headline of the article read.

That headline sparked criticism on social media.

"Amazing. This is the headline for a news article, not opinion. WaPo would never write this about Kamala Harris," Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross reacted.

"Wish I could say this headline came from the opinion section. It didn’t," The Hill media reporter Joe Concha said.

"It’s called being the VP. Man, they’re on a roll today with this and “[strategic] reserves," radio host Dana Loesch tweeted, referring to another recent Washington Post headline about the country's supply of ventilators.

This isn't the first time the media appeared to apply a different standard toward Pence over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

The New York Times gave the California senator front-page coverage featuring four separate headlines – but some critics pointed out that then-candidate Donald Trump’s selection of Mike Pence didn’t receive the same treatment in 2016.