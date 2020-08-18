Washington Post's Portland attack headline slammed as 'passive voice nonsense'

The Washington Post was slammed Tuesday for a “passive voice nonsense” headline that critics said downplayed the vicious attack on a truck driver by Portland protesters, ignoring that the man was beaten by demonstrators.

A man was knocked unconscious by Black Lives Matter protesters after they allegedly chased him until he crashed his truck. A video posted online, which has since gone viral, shows the man sitting dazed on the ground moments before another man runs up from behind and kicks him flush in the face, knocking him out.

Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post headlined the story of the attack, “Man seriously injured in attack after crashing his truck during Black Lives Matter protest in Portland.”

Bloomberg News columnist Eli Lake took notice, tweeting “This headline is passive voice nonsense. Anarchists dragged a man from his truck and beat him senseless.”

Other critics of the misleading headline also took to Twitter, arguing that it failed to capture what had unfolded during the incident. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell called it "advocacy, not journalism."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sgt. Kevin Allen, Portland Police’s public information officer, told Fox News early Tuesday morning that the man who was seen on video being viciously attacked during a riot late Sunday is “recovering” from his injuries. Allen said police continue to investigate the case, but no arrests had been made as of 12:25 a.m. local time.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from someone who reported that protesters “chased a white Ford” four-by-four truck, which then crashed in the downtown area, according to a department press release. Protesters then dragged the driver out of the vehicle, one caller stated. Another told police an estimated nine to 10 people began “beating the guy,” the caller stated.

When police arrived, they discovered the man unconscious and transported him to a local hospital.

Drew Hernandez, who recorded video of the attack, told Fox News' Dan Springer on Monday that he believed the man was helping a transgender woman when the crowd began targeting him and the woman he was with, who then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

"I think he just felt extremely threatened," Hernandez said. "They chased him... until he finally crashed. When they finally caught up to him, they went nuts.”

Hernandez described the attack as “extremely violent.”

“Sometimes I forget I'm walking the streets of an American city in the Northwest,” he said. “Sometimes it feels like you're walking in a Third World country."

