Washington Post set to cut 240 jobs, ‘infuriated’ Guild blasts ‘litany of poor business decisions’ by paper

The Washington Post Guild is "infuriated" about a looming workforce reduction at the newspaper owned by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest people.

The Washington Post announced on Tuesday it will be offering "voluntary separation packages" to employees across all functions, eliminating 240 positions. The Post Guild, which has been advocating for Post employees since 1934, blasted the decision.

"We are infuriated about this decision and concerned for our dedicated, brilliant colleagues… [The] announcement comes after at least 38 people were laid off over the last year. Hard-working Post employees are going to lose their jobs because of a litany of poor business decisions at the top of our company," the Washington Post Guild wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, before taking a direct shot at Bezos.

"We cannot comprehend how The Post, owned by one of the richest people in the world, has decided to foist the consequences of its incoherent business plan and irresponsibly rapid expansion onto the hardworking people who make this company run," the Guild wrote. "We cannot fathom how The Post plans to continue to remain competitive in this industry without investing in its staff."

The group added: "The Guild was made aware of these buyouts at the same time as the rest of the Post staff. Guild leadership will work in the coming days to secure the most fair and generous buyout package for our members and support all of our colleagues impacted by these buyouts."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond when asked about the Guild’s social media posts.

The Post "is on a pace to lose about $100 million in 2023," according to The New York Times, which cited "two people with knowledge of the company’s finances" and two additional sources "briefed on the situation."

The latest round of cuts comes after turmoil erupted at an employee town hall in December when publisher Fred Ryan announced there would be layoffs in the first quarter of 2023 without offering details as to who would be affected. The paper then cut 20 jobs, and many were relieved it wasn’t worse, but the leadership's handling of the situation disappointed rank-and-file staffers.

Earlier this year, Fox News Digital spoke with five current and former Post employees who expressed concern about the direction of the paper. The Post "feels lost at sea," one staffer said.

In August, Bezos purchased a new home in Florida's "Billionaire Bunker" with a reported price tag of around $68 million. Bezos' latest real estate venture adds to his portfolio worth upward of $500 million, accounting for inflation.

