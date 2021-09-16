Washington Post: 'Reprehensible' abortion protest outside Kavanaugh's home 'crossed the line'

The Washington Post editorial board this week condemned "rephrensible" recent protests held by a liberal abortion group outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

In a Wednesday editorial, the left-leaning Post said the protest, in response to his vote in favor of allowing Texas to enact its new abortion law, outside Kavanaugh's suburban Maryland home "crossed the line."

The Monday protest, organized by the liberal group Shutdown DC, consisted of more then 50 people who carried various signs in support of abortion rights.

"No laws were broken, and the right to protest is sacred in this country. But that doesn’t make the events at Justice Kavanaugh’s suburban Maryland home any more acceptable," the board wrote. "The demonstration outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home is the latest in a dismaying trend in which the homes, families and private lives of politicians and other public figures become targets."

The board described other instances in which "protests that blur the boundaries between free expression and mob rule" from both the left and right had targeted other public officials, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.

The board noted that prominent Democrats, like Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who opposed Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, also condemned the protests, imploring people unhappy about the court's decision to instead express themselves at the ballot box or outside the courthouse.

"We agree. Leave spouses, children and homes out of it. If that appeal for basic civility and decency isn’t persuasive, those who engage in these reprehensible tactics should realize they are only hurting their cause when it is overshadowed by their tactics," the board wrote.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court voted, in a 5-4 decision, to allow Texas' abortion law, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, to remain in place. Chief Justice John Roberts joined all three liberal-leaning justices in dissent.