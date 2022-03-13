Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post op-ed argues Democrats 'appear to be in denial' about inflation

'Bellyaching about media coverage won’t help Democrats address constituents’ legitimate concerns,' the Washington Post columnist wrote

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
How Americans are coping with inflation, record gas prices Video

How Americans are coping with inflation, record gas prices

‘Fox & Friends First’ panel shares how inflation and record gas prices impact their everyday lives.

A recent Washington Post column argued that Democrats "appear to be in denial" about inflation

Inflation hit a record high at 7.9 percent in February, and Americans have been noticing an impact, most notably at the gas station.

"These data were collected largely before the Russia-related run-up in global energy prices," Rampell wrote Thursday in a piece titled, "Americans are unhappy with the economy. Many on the left don't want to hear it." "Which suggests that next month’s overall inflation reading could be worse."

Signage with fuel prices at a Shell gas station in Hercules, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. 

FEBRUARY INFLATION: WHERE ARE THE RISING PRICES HITTING AMERICANS THE HARDEST?

Americans are not happy with the current economy and "many on the left don't want to hear it," she argued.

"In recent months, many Democrats and their allies have approached the (political) problem of inflation by either denying any serious issue exists; or acknowledging it exists but demagoguing about its cause," Rampell continued. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters during her weekly news conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rampell added that some Democrats have argued inflation isn't a big deal and have blamed the hype surrounding rising prices on the media and Republicans. She says media coverage of the economy has missed the mark and argues that the price of gas isn't "really" at an all-time high if adjusted for the "changing value of the dollar." 

"It’s delusional to think that ordinary people wouldn’t care much about inflation if only the media stopped discussing it. People notice when they pay more for groceries, rent, gasoline, pet food, diapers. It is painful. It is unsettling," she said.

WHITE HOUSE BLAMES RUSSIA FOR RECORD-HIGH GAS PRICES, COINING ‘#PUTINPRICEHIKE’

The op-ed said the media is writing about a 40-year inflation high because Americans care about it and are affected by it and "not the reverse."

"And bellyaching about media coverage won’t help Democrats address constituents’ legitimate concerns — or win their votes," Rampell said.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media outside a voter service center, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden has continued to blame Russia for rising inflation and increased gas prices, despite it being on the rise months before Russia invaded Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA., also used the term "Putin price hike" or "Putin's gas hike" to describe the prices at the gas pump. 

Gas increased by 6.6% and accounted for almost a third of the price hikes. 

Rampell also said that Democrats have blamed inflation on "corporate greed," adding that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., might be the "most visible champion" of this excuse. Biden has also placed blame on corporations. 

"The solution, then, is to find new ways to shame and punish corporations," she observed.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.