Washington Post op-ed argues Democrats 'appear to be in denial' about inflation

A recent Washington Post column argued that Democrats "appear to be in denial" about inflation.

Inflation hit a record high at 7.9 percent in February, and Americans have been noticing an impact, most notably at the gas station.

"These data were collected largely before the Russia-related run-up in global energy prices," Rampell wrote Thursday in a piece titled, "Americans are unhappy with the economy. Many on the left don't want to hear it." "Which suggests that next month’s overall inflation reading could be worse."

FEBRUARY INFLATION: WHERE ARE THE RISING PRICES HITTING AMERICANS THE HARDEST?

Americans are not happy with the current economy and "many on the left don't want to hear it," she argued.

"In recent months, many Democrats and their allies have approached the (political) problem of inflation by either denying any serious issue exists; or acknowledging it exists but demagoguing about its cause," Rampell continued.

Rampell added that some Democrats have argued inflation isn't a big deal and have blamed the hype surrounding rising prices on the media and Republicans. She says media coverage of the economy has missed the mark and argues that the price of gas isn't "really" at an all-time high if adjusted for the "changing value of the dollar."

"It’s delusional to think that ordinary people wouldn’t care much about inflation if only the media stopped discussing it. People notice when they pay more for groceries, rent, gasoline, pet food, diapers. It is painful. It is unsettling," she said.

WHITE HOUSE BLAMES RUSSIA FOR RECORD-HIGH GAS PRICES, COINING ‘#PUTINPRICEHIKE’

The op-ed said the media is writing about a 40-year inflation high because Americans care about it and are affected by it and "not the reverse."

"And bellyaching about media coverage won’t help Democrats address constituents’ legitimate concerns — or win their votes," Rampell said.

President Biden has continued to blame Russia for rising inflation and increased gas prices, despite it being on the rise months before Russia invaded Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA., also used the term "Putin price hike" or "Putin's gas hike" to describe the prices at the gas pump.

Gas increased by 6.6% and accounted for almost a third of the price hikes.

Rampell also said that Democrats have blamed inflation on "corporate greed," adding that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., might be the "most visible champion" of this excuse. Biden has also placed blame on corporations.

"The solution, then, is to find new ways to shame and punish corporations," she observed.