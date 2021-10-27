WaPo editor joins liberal critics targeting Kyrsten Sinema for wearing denim on Senate floor

The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty joined a throng of liberals expressing their disapproval of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's, D-Ariz., choice of attire Tuesday as she complained about her wearing a denim vest on the Senate floor.

Sinema, who's faced relentless scrutiny from the left in recent months over her opposition to parts of a $3.5-trillion, Democratic-backed spending bill, presided over the Senate wearing the vest.

The video of her more casual attire has racked up millions of views online.

"There used to be a sign in the Senate Press Gallery admonishing journalists they were not allowed to wear denim into the chamber. Hill reporters: is it still there?" Tumulty wrote on Twitter.

Washington Post reporter Paul Kane confirmed the sign barring press from wearing denim, and anything other than business attire, was indeed still in place.

"Yep. It's still there…" Tumulty responded, before stating she wasn't the one who put up the sign after someone compared her to a "boomer" teacher enforcing a middle school dress code.

A number of liberal critics also took to social media to blast Sinema over her clothing, with some using the opportunity to slam her for not going along with Democrats on the spending bill.

"When everyone in your party is mad at you, and you still need more attention," wrote one critic, while another referred to Sinema as "remarkably and sadly pathetic."

"When you’re one of 2 Senators planted firmly in the way of reforming the filibuster to protect the freedom to vote, on which lives depend, showing up to preside over the Senate dressed disrespectfully in a jean vest is more than a fashion choice; it’s a statement of indifference," another critic wrote.

"As a longtime fan of Kyrsten Sinema's style, it must be said that things have gone markedly downhill since she decided the planet wasn't worth saving and corporations were more important than childcare," wrote another.

