Washington Post reporter compares COVID-19 deaths to murder victims, mocks calls to 'move on'

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump declared on Monday that he is ready to move on from worrying about murder and compared his feeling to those wanting to "move on" from COVID-19.

His analysis titled "The deaths we’ve decided to accept" appeared to take on a sardonic tone by making the comparison in the opening paragraphs.

"Guys, look. It’s been a rough few years, and I understand that. But I think you’ll agree when I say it’s simply time to move on. To start living our lives without fear. To stop trying to force folks to do things they don’t want to do simply to limit the small chance that people might die as a result," Bump wrote. "So, I’ll say it: I’m ready to move on from worrying about murder."

Bump went on to compare the number of murders to deaths from COVID.

"Overlaying the daily death toll with the country’s historic murder toll shows how the two figures compare. About a year ago, we were losing more people to COVID in eight days than were murdered in 1991," Bump wrote.

Although he acknowledged "obvious differences" between murder and the coronavirus, he only highlighted COVID-19 as a death that’s "entirely preventable" by the vaccine.

"There are obvious differences between murder and COVID-19, of course. One is that COVID-19 deaths are almost entirely preventable. While there have been concerted efforts to tamp down on homicides and on deaths from the coronavirus, only the latter can be largely eliminated by a simple vaccine," Bump wrote.

Bump’s final paragraphs were dedicated to ridiculing Americans wanting to move forward from COVID, comparing their attitudes to someone who would want to "move on" from stopping murders.

"But, again, I demand we go further. No more efforts to catch murderers. No more letting people carry firearms in self-defense. No more restraining orders. No more letting 'experts' on law enforcement tell us what to do. I mean, how many times have the experts on murder made claims that turned out to be wrong? Let’s just ignore them entirely. Maybe we even just go full 'The Purge' and encourage everyone to get their murdering done right off the bat, so we can put it all behind us. I’m just … I’m just ready to move on," Bump concluded.

Bump reiterated the sardonic tone when he promoted the article on Twitter.

"Guys, I know that this is contentious, but I am ready to set all of the overwrought precautions aside and just accept that thousands of people are going to die of murder," Bump tweeted.

The piece was blasted by critics for its "disingenuous" attitude comparing COVID deaths to murder victims.

"Seems like a serious attempt to convince people to get vaccinated should not be based on a non sequitur," Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier said.

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote, "'There are obvious differences between murder & covid-19, of course.' Interestingly the article never notes a key difference— that, while each death is tragic & we should try to avoid unnecessary deaths (for COVID there are vaccines & treatments), murder is a uniquely grave evil."

A Monmouth University poll revealed that approximately 7 in 10 Americans believe "it’s time we accept that COVIDis here to stay, and we just need to get on with our lives." This poll was cited in Bump’s piece.