Washington Christian homeless shelter sues state officials over freedom to hire 'likeminded' individuals

The Yakima Union Gospel Mission filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Washington state officials to protect its freedom to hire "likeminded" individuals who share their mission, according to Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) whose attorneys are representing the Christian ministry in the civil rights suit.

Through the lawsuit, Yakima Union Gospel Mission (YUGM) is fighting to protect what ADF argues is the organization's constitutional freedom to hire like-minded individuals who share its beliefs to further its mission "to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, addiction-recovery programs, outreach efforts, meal services, and health clinics for the Yakima community," according to ADF's press release.

YUGM states that it serves everybody equally, but is able to further its religious purpose by "maintaining an internal body of coreligionists" of "likeminded believers who agree with and live out the Mission’s Christian beliefs and practices." YUGM employees must adhere to certain Christian requirements which includes "abstaining from any sexual conduct outside of biblical marriage between one man and one woman—in order to properly live out and represent a Christian lifestyle and to not undermine the Mission’s religious message."

The Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD) prohibits sexual orientation discrimination in employment and Washington state officials view YUGM's employee requirements as "unlawful sexual orientation discrimination under the WLAD," according to the lawsuit. ADF asserts that the Washington Supreme Court "reinterpreted state law to prohibit religious organizations, like the mission, from only hiring individuals who share its religious beliefs" and as a result, state officials are now "threatening the mission with significant penalties for using its religiously based hiring practices."

"Courts have consistently recognized that the government will undermine a religious organization’s purpose if it forces the organization to hire those who do not subscribe to the group’s beliefs," ADF Legal Counsel Jake Reed said in a statement. "The Yakima Union Gospel Mission is doing important ministry outreach in Washington state and we urge the court to uphold its freedom to carry out its calling through its staff of likeminded people of faith."

Because of Washington's new interpretation of WLAD, the YUGM has received applications from people who openly disagree with or are hostile to its religious beliefs on marriage and sexuality, which recently forced the Christian organization to take down an online posting for am IT technician position to avoid being penalized by the state. Since then, YUGM has refrained from posting an operations assistant position and has halted hiring for both positions.



"The First Amendment allows religious organizations the freedom to hire those who share and live out their beliefs without being punished by the government," Senior Counsel and director of the ADF Center for Christian Ministries Ryan Tucker said in a statement. "Yakima Union Gospel Mission now faces substantial penalties under Washington state law for simply engaging in its constitutionally protected freedom to hire fellow believers who share the mission’s calling to spread the gospel and care for vulnerable people in the Yakima community."

YUGM provided a total of 30,167 nights of shelter to 881 different adults and 3,592 nights of shelter to children from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, according to the lawsuit. The organization's Good News Café, which provides three free meals a day to the public and shelter guests, served 141,629 free meals in that same timeframe.

In addition, YUGM's New Life Recovery Program helps individuals recover from drug and alcohol addictions and homelessness through its year-long faith-based residential community.



ADF attorneys settled a similar case involving the Wyoming Rescue Mission in their favor in November 2022.

The defendants in the YUGM case did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.