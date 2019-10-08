Warren stands by claim school forced her out of teaching job due to pregnancy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is doubling down on her claim that she was forced out of a teaching job years ago due to her pregnancy despite a resurfaced interview from 2007 that some said suggested otherwise.

Several times on the campaign trail, Warren suggested that she was effectively fired from a school where she taught children with special needs because she was "visibly pregnant." However, in a 2007 interview, Warren appeared to have left on her own accord.

"My first-year post-graduation, I worked -- it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities. I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an 'emergency certificate,' it was called," Warren said at the time. "I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, 'I don’t think this is going to work out for me. I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, 'What am I going to do?'"

In an interview with CBS News on Monday, Warren stood by what she has repeatedly said on the campaign trail.

"All I know is I was 22 years old, I was 6 months pregnant, and the job that I had been promised for the next year was going to someone else. The principal said they were going to hire someone else for my job," Warren told CBS News.

Her campaign also issued a statement in an attempted to explain the discrepancy between now and 2007, implying that she has learned to "open up" since she became a public figure."

"After becoming a public figure I opened up more about different pieces in my life and this was one of them. I wrote about it in my book when I became a U.S. Senator," Warren said in a statement.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained a transcript from The Riverdale Board of Education meeting in 1971, which indicated that Warren's resignation was "accepted with regret."

