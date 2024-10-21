Walz taunts Trump over McDonald's appearance, says Harris 'actually worked' at one

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz taunted Donald Trump on Monday after the former president helped make french fries at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania over the weekend, arguing that it was a stunt while Vice President Kamala Harris "actually worked" at the chain.

"Vice President Harris and I grew up middle class, we understand that. She actually worked at a McDonald's," Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, said on "The View."

Trump has repeatedly said that Harris did not work at McDonald's, a job the vice president regularly touts on the campaign trail. She told Stephanie Ruhle during an interview, "Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family."

Walz accused Trump of pandering during his appearance on "The View."

"She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture. His policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald’s. Whether it’s home ownership, health care, reproductive rights, or cost of products," Walz added.

"So there’s more work to be done, but just to be very clear, nothing Donald Trump is proposing does anything about the middle class," Walz said. "There’s work to be done. We acknowledge that. I think the vice president’s proposals are real, and they make a difference, and we need to continue that."

Walz was also pressed on Monday on his misleading statements he's made about his past, during an otherwise friendly interview.

"I do think you have to be careful about this. If it’s stating, you know, in Hong Kong in August of ’89, 35 years ago. I think people do separate that between a pathological liar like Donald Trump. They get it out there, but I do think it’s important that we’re careful about how we speak, and something for me is, I think being a teacher, being a coach, I just speak from my heart. I speak honestly. I speak in the moment," he said.

Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald's restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook and handing out orders after accusing Harris of lying about working at the iconic fast food chain. Harris has not provided proof she worked there, although the restaurant notes it doesn't have employment records that date back that far.

The Washington Free Beacon reported her claimed McDonald's work during college wasn't mentioned on her résumé a year after she graduated college and also wasn't on a 1987 job application for a law clerk position in the Alameda County district attorney’s office. Some of her defenders have said listing a fast food job while applying for a legal job would have been inappropriate.

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.

Trump smiled and continued to cook fries and hand out orders to customers while praising the manager and promising to make America better if he was elected president again.

