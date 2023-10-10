Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich denied appeal, will remain wrongfully detained by Russia

'It’s outrageous that Evan continues to be wrongfully detained,' WSJ editor-in-chief Emma Tucker, Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour said

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Courage in Journalism Award to honor Evan Gershkovich Video

Courage in Journalism Award to honor Evan Gershkovich

Evan Gershkovich’s parents will accept Colby College’s esteemed Lovejoy Award for his ‘tenacity and bravery’ as the Wall Street Journal reporter continues to be wrongfully detained in a Russian prison. 

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was denied an appeal on Tuesday as he continues to be detained by Russia on espionage charges the U.S. and his employer have called blatantly false.

Gershkovich appeared in the Moscow City Court after his Sept. 19 appeal was returned to the lower court, but as expected, his appeal was denied again. The widely respected reporter will now be detained until at least Nov. 30. 

"It has now been more than six months since Evan’s unjust arrest, and we are outraged that he continues to be wrongfully detained. The accusation against him is categorically false, and we call for his immediate release," the Wall Street Journal said in a statement. 

WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH HITS SIX MONTHS OF WRONGFUL DETAINMENT IN RUSSIA

standing with evan 2

The Wall Street Journal launched a social media storm to raise awareness of the wrongful detainment of reporter Evan Gershkovich.  (Wall Street Journal)

Gershkovich had a mostly blank expression during the court appearance, as he was seen in the defendant’s glass cage wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker and Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour also issued a joint statement. 

"As you may have seen, Evan Gershkovich appeared today in the Moscow City Court where an appeal against his ongoing pretrial detention was denied yet again. Despite some news reports last month, the initial appeal hearing on September 19 was ultimately not heard due to a procedural error, which had no bearing on today’s outcome," Tucker and Latour said. 

"It’s outrageous that Evan continues to be wrongfully detained. The accusation leveled against him is categorically false, and we continue to demand his immediate release," they continued. "We will not rest until he is home."

DETAINED WSJ REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH'S COLLEAGUES SPEAK OUT ON HIS PASSION FOR JOURNALISM, RUSSIA

Gershkovich in glass box

Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pre-trial detention at the Moscow City Court on September 19, 2023.  (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in a statement that it was "deeply disappointed" that Gershkovich’s appeal was rejected.

Gershkovich has languished in Russian custody since late March. The WSJ launched a social media campaign to raise awareness of what the U.S. government has officially designated a wrongful detainment. Journalists and supporters are encouraged to post images with the #IStandWithEvan hashtag across social media. 

Gershkovich was detained March 29 during a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia, and accused of being a spy. The U.S. has all along asserted that Russia's allegation is ridiculous on its face, as have his colleagues, who describe the American-born son of Soviet immigrants as a diligent reporter who is being used as a political pawn due to his high profile. He will turn 32 this month.

His arrest is seen as a brazen violation of press freedom that not only poses widespread consequences for journalism and the media, but to governments and democracies everywhere, and part of a wider journalism crackdown by the autocratic Russian Federation. Gershkovich has been held in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

EVAN GERSHKOVICH'S FRIENDS REACT TO BIPARTISAN RESOLUTION DEMANDING RUSSIA LET HIM GO: 'WE WILL NOT REST'

Gershkovich makes Moscow court appearance

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was denied an appeal on Tuesday as he continued to be wrongly detained by Russia while facing espionage charges that the paper blasted as "categorically false."  (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

The paper has encouraged supporters to share Gershkovich’s journalism and latest updates on his situation by visiting WSJ.com/Evan. Readers can access media assets and images such as #IStandWithEvan profile photos, banners and cover images to be used across social media. The WSJ also allows readers to write a message to Evan and his family. 

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Fox News’ David Rutz and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 