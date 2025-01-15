Wall Street Journal calls on Gov. Gavin Newsom to loosen environmental regulations for all Californians

The Wall Street Journal argued that California Gov. Gavin Newsom should waive environmental regulations for all Californians, not just victims of the fires in Los Angeles.

The paper's editorial board said Newsom should use the same logic behind waiving environmental regulations to aid in the rebuilding of Los Angeles to help make life easier for Californians in general.

"California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday waived the state’s environmental laws in areas affected by the fires to expedite rebuilding," the editorial board wrote in an article published Tuesday.

"Wonderful, but that raises a question: Why not ease regulations for all projects if the rules are such a barrier to development?" The Journal asked.

The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requires that a review be conducted to weigh any potential environmental effects before a building permit is approved. Another state law, the California Coastal Act, focuses on development as it relates to "the preservation of sensitive coastal and marine habitat and biodiversity."

Both laws were halted on Sunday for those who tragically lost their homes after Newsom signed an executive order to suspend the environmental review process.

"California's environmental laws also delay and inflate costs of needed public works, when they don't kill them," The Journal wrote.

"If Mr. Newsom agrees that the state's environmental laws are a problem, why doesn't he at least try to reform them?" the editorial board asked.

"The reason is Democrats in Sacramento are beholden to the green lobby, which opposes most development and uses the laws to extort businesses," The Journal wrote. "It's nice of Mr. Newsom to ease permitting so L.A.'s affluent can rebuild. Perhaps he's worried they might leave if it takes too long or costs too much to rebuild. Moonscape neighborhoods wouldn't look good if he runs for President in 2028, or when the Olympics comes to town the same year."

Houses along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway in California burned down in a monstrous fire that destroyed more than 10,000 homes and structures beginning on Jan. 7.

California's onerous environmental regulations have become a target of criticism amid the crisis, with some even suggesting they served as a contributing factor to the spread of the wildfires.

