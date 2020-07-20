NY Times writer Wajahat Ali makes eyebrow-raising claim about 'many' White GOP voters

New York Times contributing opinion writer Wajahat Ali raised eyebrows on Sunday with a shocking claim about "many white Republican voters."

"I hope people realize that there are many white Republican voters in this country if they're given a choice between renting a room in their house to a person of color or burning down the house, they will elect to burn down the entire neighborhood. It's not just a small fringe," Ali began a Twitter thread. "If you think this is an exaggeration, you should study US history. Look at what many white communities did after desegregation. Some shut down the local pools instead of allowing equal access for everyone."

"They will rationalize it as legitimate victimhood. They feel everything and everyone is against them, and they are being 'replaced.' It's a zero sum game for them. Hence the 2016 election labeled as the Flight 93 election: charge the cockpit or die."

Ali continued, "At most, we will win over some, but only after they experience immense personal pain and suffering. But the rest are lost. It's going to be a long, ugly, violent death rattle of a death cult. I would love nothing more to be wrong, but sadly I don't think I am."

Ali, a former CNN contributor, was slammed on social media.

"You are a deeply unserious human being," Ben Shapiro told Ali.

"Opinions like these are permitted by NYT writers/editors, but Bari Weiss’s support of Israel is just a bridge too far," The Lafayette Co. president Ellen Carmichael wrote, referencing the recent resignation of the Times opinion editor.

"At this point, if you believe this hateful nonsense, it's really just your problem. Challenge your own ignorant bigotry and deal with this lunacy yourself," The Post Millennial staff writer Chad Felix Greene wrote.

"Completely baseless nonsense from an NYT op-Ed writer. Example 8172839 of media members being completely insulated from reality," conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey added.

Ali was among a panel featuring CNN anchor Don Lemon and The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, all of whom faced heavy backlash for mocking supporters of President Trump as illiterate "credulous rubes" earlier this year.

He, however, wasn't the only journalist to go after supporters of Trump over the weekend. On Sunday, The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill claimed anyone who votes for Trump in the upcoming election "is a racist." Washington Post editor Karen Attiah and CNN commentator Keith Boykin agreed on Twitter.