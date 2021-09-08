Vivek Ramaswamy on 'Outnumbered': The Taliban is trolling the United States

"Woke Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy joined the "Outnumbered" panel on Tuesday, pointing out the meekness of President Biden's foreign policy following the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

BIDEN ADMIN'S RESPONSE TO TALIBAN 'EXCUSE' FOR GROUNDED FLIGHTS SLAMMED BY LAWMAKERS

RAMASWAMY: I think the Taliban is trolling us, I think they are testing us by putting former prisoners in the highest ranks of their government. The Taliban says, and the U.S. say they’re not a recognized terror network. OK, fine. But the Haqqani network definitely is. By putting the head of the Haqqani network as the head of, minister of interior, that is a sign to the United States to see how will we respond when we are tested.

The Taliban is watching, every one of our foreign adversaries is watching. I guarantee you China is watching. The problem with the Biden administration, when they are tested they capitulate rather than pushing back. That’s the most dangerous signal of all. Even if it wasn’t one of the prisoners who came in, could have been another prisoner. These are the people you imprisoned, United States. We’re going to put them in the top ranks of the government. Let’s see what you do. Right now, the Biden administration is sitting. I worry about the signal that it sends not just to the Taliban but all of our foreign adversaries abroad.

